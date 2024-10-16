Founder & Investor Steve Walsh Launches The Funding Accelerator Course After Helping Raise Over $1.1B in Venture Capital

"Great ideas just need the right kind of support to truly take off. That's exactly why I created The Funding Accelerator—to give founders a roadmap to get the capital they need while focusing on building their companies." — Steve Walsh, founder of Hands On Angel LLC Post this

"The fundraising process is challenging, but I believe that great ideas just need the right kind of support to truly take off," said Walsh. "That's exactly why I created The Funding Accelerator—to give founders a roadmap that helps them get the capital they need while allowing them to focus on building their companies."

The Funding Accelerator provides founders with step-by-step guidance on how to navigate the complex world of fundraising, including how to find investors, structure a raise, and craft a compelling company story. The course distills years of knowledge into digestible lessons designed to help founders raise capital more efficiently and effectively.

"I want to thank all the founders who have trusted me on their fundraising journeys," Walsh added. "Their input has been invaluable in creating this course, and I'm excited to help many more entrepreneurs turn their visions into reality."

For more information on The Funding Accelerator, please visit Course Link

About Steve Walsh

Steve Walsh isn't just another name in the startup ecosystem—he's a powerhouse mentor and investor who's redefining what it means to support early-stage companies. As a Techstars' Mentor-in-Residence and the founder of Hands On Angel LLC, Steve has poured his energy, expertise, and capital into over 60 promising startups, helping them not only secure millions in funding but also build invaluable connections that propel them to success.

