Founder & Investor Steve Walsh Launches The Funding Accelerator Course After Helping Raise Over $1.1B in Venture Capital

BOSTON, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Steve Walsh, a seasoned investor and mentor who has helped raise over $1.1 billion in venture capital for startups, is excited to announce the launch of his newest digital course, The Funding Accelerator. Over the past seven years, Walsh has worked directly with early-stage founders, refining their pitches, connecting them with investors, and providing strategic feedback—ultimately accelerating their success.
Walsh's expertise in the startup ecosystem has involved 1,000+ hours of hands-on experience, including in-depth work with more than 40 of his portfolio founders. These founders, some of whom have raised over $20 million with Walsh's guidance, shared their insights to help shape The Funding Accelerator course.
"The fundraising process is challenging, but I believe that great ideas just need the right kind of support to truly take off," said Walsh. "That's exactly why I created The Funding Accelerator—to give founders a roadmap that helps them get the capital they need while allowing them to focus on building their companies."
The Funding Accelerator provides founders with step-by-step guidance on how to navigate the complex world of fundraising, including how to find investors, structure a raise, and craft a compelling company story. The course distills years of knowledge into digestible lessons designed to help founders raise capital more efficiently and effectively.
"I want to thank all the founders who have trusted me on their fundraising journeys," Walsh added. "Their input has been invaluable in creating this course, and I'm excited to help many more entrepreneurs turn their visions into reality."
For more information on The Funding Accelerator, please visit Course Link
About Steve Walsh
Steve Walsh isn't just another name in the startup ecosystem—he's a powerhouse mentor and investor who's redefining what it means to support early-stage companies. As a Techstars' Mentor-in-Residence and the founder of Hands On Angel LLC, Steve has poured his energy, expertise, and capital into over 60 promising startups, helping them not only secure millions in funding but also build invaluable connections that propel them to success.
