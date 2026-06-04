Founder and Senior Wealth Advisor of Colonial River Wealth Management, Devin J. Garofalo, Named Chair of Marketing for the LPL Government Relations Advisor Council

Garofalo will support advisor engagement, communications, and advocacy efforts connected to LPL Financial's government relations initiatives.

MIDLOTHIAN, Va., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Devin Garofalo, CEO of Colonial River Wealth Management and an experienced financial services leader, has been named Chair of Marketing for the LPL Government Relations Advisor Council. In this leadership role, Garofalo will help support communications, advisor engagement, and broader awareness initiatives connected to the council's advocacy and public policy efforts.

The LPL Government Relations Advisor Council works alongside the LPL Government Relations team to positively influence public policy affecting the delivery of objective financial advice to Americans. The council is composed of leading LPL Financial advisors who serve as a voice and liaison for advisors on advocacy, public policy, and political engagement initiatives. Members also provide input on public policy issues, support the direction of the LPL PAC, and help grow participation in the LPL 50 State Network.

As Chair of Marketing, Garofalo will contribute to the council's efforts to strengthen communication with advisors, expand visibility around government relations initiatives, and encourage greater participation in grassroots advocacy. His role will include supporting messaging strategies that help advisors better understand the importance of public policy engagement within the financial services industry.

"I am honored to serve as Chair of Marketing for the LPL Government Relations Advisor Council," said Devin Garofalo. "Financial advisors play an important role in helping individuals, families, and businesses plan for their futures, and it is essential that our voices are represented in conversations that shape the future of financial advice. I look forward to supporting the council's work and helping strengthen advisor engagement across LPL's advocacy initiatives."

Garofalo brings more than 22 years of experience in financial services and wealth management. As CEO of Colonial River Wealth Management, he has built his career around client-focused guidance, independent advice, and long-term financial planning strategies. His appointment reflects his continued commitment to leadership, collaboration, and advocacy within the financial services community.

The council's work includes supporting LPL's advocacy efforts, increasing advisor connections with the LPL PAC, participating in grassroots campaigns, and helping expand the LPL 50 State Network. Council members serve as ambassadors for government relations efforts and contribute to ongoing conversations about issues impacting advisors and the clients they serve.

In this new role, Garofalo will continue to support initiatives that advance the interests of independent financial advisors while reinforcing the importance of informed, ethical, and client-centered financial guidance.

Colonial River Wealth Management is an independent advisory firm based in Midlothian, Virginia, offering comprehensive financial planning, investment management, and retirement planning services for individuals, families, and business owners. The firm focuses on personalized advice, disciplined risk management, and long-term client relationships to help clients pursue their financial goals.

For more news and information on Colonial River Wealth Management and LPL Financial, Please visit colonialriver.com and lpl.com.

Securities offered through LPL Financial: Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Colonial River Investments, LLC. a registered investment advisor. Colonial River Wealth Management and Colonial River Investments, LLC. are separate entities from LPL Financial.

Media Contact

Media Relations, Colonial River Wealth Management, 1 (415) 326-4475, [email protected]

SOURCE Colonial River Wealth Management