Founder of Georgia-Based Butin PR Recognized Among 2025 Top Women in PR by PRNEWS

"I'm deeply honored to be named in the company of these stellar women leading our industry, and to be recognized for doing what my team and I truly love - shining the spotlight on others and sharing their extraordinary stories," said Butin.

Founded in 2005, Butin PR is a marketing communications and digital agency for brands in the food and beverage, travel and tourism, lifestyle, and non-profit/cause marketing industries. With a reputation for producing smart, creative and results-driven campaigns, the agency — headquartered on St. Simons Island, Ga. — has earned national acclaim as one of the industry's most innovative boutique firms, even recognized as a PR News Small Agency of the Year finalist in 2020.

"Mary's recognition comes as no surprise," said Judy Dashiell, COO of the National Fisheries Institute. "Her work on our No. 1 ranked Dish on Fish platform has considerably elevated our digital presence and expanded our audience engagement. However, Mary's influence extends far beyond the campaigns she leads — she uplifts those around her and exemplifies what it means to lead with passion."

Butin began her nearly 40-year PR career with The Coca-Cola Company, where she became the first female to be awarded the singular and coveted internship in the global communications department. She gained foundational experience observing first-rate, high-stakes PR, with a remarkable front-row seat for the worldwide rollout of a reformulated "New Coke." Following mass hysteria and outcry, the company's reversal back to the original formula, Coca-Cola Classic, is now considered one of the most dramatic and historic PR case studies of the century.

She later held leadership roles at Cohn & Wolfe/Burson-Marsteller, and Coca-Cola's North American and Global PR teams, before launching her own firm in coastal Georgia.

Butin has earned numerous accolades, as a testament to her entrepreneurial spirit. The agency has been four-times named to the University of Georgia's "Bulldog 100" fastest-growing alumni businesses (ranking no. 12 in 2012), and to PRNEWS' prestigious Top 100 Agency Elite. Butin was also ranked as an O'Dwyer's top PR agency for both Travel & Tourism and Food & Beverage, and was named a Top Food and Beverage Marketing Company by Food & Business Review.

"Mary Butin is a stellar individual and dynamic PR pro," added Craig Entwistle, CEO of PB2 Foods. "Over 20 years of collaboration, I've seen her guide brands with excellence, creativity, and sound strategic insight. Organizations that work with Mary and her team experience measurable success and the definition of a true partnership."

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Mary has served on the board of directors for the United Way of Coastal Georgia, the Friends of Fort Frederica National Monument, and Breckenridge Tourism in Colorado, and has supported dozens of nonprofit organizations at the local, regional, and national level. She and her husband John split their time between Georgia and Colorado, and have three grown children.

About Butin PR

Butin PR is a strategic marketing communications and digital partner to brands in the food & beverage, travel & tourism, lifestyle & consumer brands and non-profit industries. For 20 years, the agency has been dedicated to helping its clients standout and be remarkable in the industries they serve. Known for its strategic creativity and hands-on client service, Butin PR has been recognized among the PR News Top 100 Agency Elite, O'Dwyer's Top Firms, a finalist for PR News Small Agency of the Year, and was four times named to the University of Georgia's Bulldog 100 fastest-growing alumni businesses. Learn more at butinpr.com.

About PRNEWS

The PRNEWS Group at Access Intelligence, LLC is the communications industry's leading source of education, inspiration and recognition. For over 75 years, PRNEWS has remained dedicated to supporting the growth of communicators and marketers all while keeping them abreast of the latest news affecting their industries.

