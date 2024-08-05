Founder of One of the Most Successful Multi-Specialty Orthopaedic Medical Practices in America Shares his Secrets to Success

Robert A. Kayal, MD, FAAOS, FAAHKS reveals the gaps in medical education that can set doctors up for failure

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Over the course of his 25-year career, Robert A. Kayal, MD, FAAOS, FAAHKS has grown his orthopaedic practice from a small practice to a network of almost 20 different medical centers. He shares his experiences and keys to success in his new book, "Mastering The Business of Medicine & The Doctor-Patient Relationship: From Solo Practice Entrepreneur To Orthopaedic Empire."

The book acts as a blueprint for understanding the business of medicine. After years of seeing doctors leave their practices, Kayal noticed a gap in medical education where running a medical practice and running a medical business intersect.

"I have seen so many doctors give up, switch careers, or sell out to large conglomerates of healthcare employers because the physicians could not succeed on their own," Kayal said. "This has been so hard for me to watch. Unfortunately, the business of medicine is not taught in medical school curriculums, so healthcare providers go into the profession blind."

Kayal gives readers his tools for success, which can be applied to any business. He shares his seven C's: character, conduct, conversation, compassion, care, conscientiousness, and commitment, and how integrating these values will maintain their high moral integrity and ethics, showing patients and clients that they are valued. He also shares the importance of good branding and advertising, balancing work and family, the benefits of reinvesting in your business, and more.

"'Mastering The Business of Medicine & The Doctor-Patient Relationship' will not only teach you how to succeed in the business of medicine but in the specialty of medicine as well," Kayal said. "This formula works. I've perfected it and figured it all out already. I've reproduced this repeatedly in my career, and each and every time, praise be to God, everything I have touched has turned to gold."

"Mastering The Business of Medicine & The Doctor-Patient Relationship: From Solo Practice Entrepreneur To Orthopaedic Empire"

By Robert A. Kayal, MD, FAAOS, FAAHKS

ISBN: 9798385023899 (softcover); 9798385023905 (hardcover); 9798385025732 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Robert A. Kayal, MD, FAAOS, FAAHKS, is the Founder, President, and CEO of Kayal Orthopaedic Center located in Northern New Jersey and New York. During the last 25 years, Dr. Kayal built an orthopaedic empire and one of the most successful multi-specialty orthopaedic medical practices in the United States of America. To learn more, please visit https://kayalortho.com/, Facebook Page, YouTube, or Instagram.

