Founders First Capital Partners ranks No. 1734 on the 2023 Inc. 5000

We congratulate all of our member companies recognized by Inc. this year, and we thank the investors who partner with Founders First to create a more just and inclusive economy that benefits us all. Tweet this

"The Founders First team is thrilled to join this impressive list of companies for the first time," said Folsom. "And we are even more excited to witness the increasing number of our member companies ranked on the Inc. 5000 list year over year. I think this is a testament to the profound influence of our transformative approach. By granting diverse founders performance-driven pathways to growth capital, fostering leadership development, offering expert growth coaching, delivering recurring revenue-focused curriculum and facilitating valuable business networks, we have crafted a model of substantial impact."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth ticked up to an astonishing 2,238%. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000 – with the fast growth that requires – is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

Founders First member companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list:

#101 – Veterans Security Operations (4659% 3-year growth)

#786 – Meetcaregivers (751% 3-year growth)

#963 – Blu Digital Group (616% 3-year growth)

#1064 – EFS Group PLLC (558% 3-year growth)

#2350 – Klarinet Solutions (215% 3-year growth)

#3519 – OnShore Technology Group (140% 3-year growth)

Folsom concluded: "We congratulate all of our member companies recognized by Inc. this year, and we thank the investors who partner with Founders First to create a more just and inclusive economy that benefits us all."

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location and other criteria, visit www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning August 23.

About Founders First Capital Partners

Founders First Capital Partners is building a comprehensive ecosystem through its proprietary platform to empower underrepresented founders to become leading, premium-wage job creators within their communities. The firm provides revenue-based funding and business acceleration support to service-based small businesses located outside of major capital markets such as Silicon Valley and New York City. Founders First Capital Partners focuses on supporting businesses led by women, people of color, military veterans and LGBTQIA+, and businesses located in low-to-moderate income areas as well as companies dedicated to inclusive hiring practices. For more information, visit www.foundersfirstcapitalpartners.com

About Founders First CDC

Founders First CDC is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) that was founded in 2015 and has received significant support from the regional community reinvestment banks to empower diverse founder-led, revenue-generating small businesses through three primary programs: (1) Founders Challenge; (2) Founders Bootcamp; and (3) Founders FastPath. By building recurring revenues, tech enablement, and essential solution focus, Founders First is a catalyst for positive change for underserved entrepreneurs and founders to become leading employers in their communities. Since launching, Founders First CDC has awarded more than $620,000 to minority and underserved business owners throughout the United States, focusing on Texas, Chicago, Southern California, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey regions. Through this partnership, Founders Frist CDC has officially expanded its impact offering to Minneapolis-St. Paul. Learn more: www.foundersfirstcdc.org.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent – not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies – as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Tracy Fuga, Founders First Capital Partners, 18582644102, [email protected], https://foundersfirstcapitalpartners.com/

SOURCE Founders First Capital Partners