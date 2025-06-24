Founders Live and JOTO PR Bring National Pitch Stage to Tampa's Rising Startup Scene

"At Founders Live, we're showing the world Tampa's talent and ambition, all while making sure founders leave with something real—not just applause, but possibilities." — Karla Jo Helms (KJ), City Leader for Founders Live Tampa Bay Post this

"Tampa Bay is transforming into a hotbed for innovation, investment, and talent," says Karla Jo Helms, the newly minted City Leader for Founders Live Tampa Bay. "This event isn't just about pitching ideas; it's about empowering founders to take control of their narrative, build visibility, and grab their moment in the spotlight. The energy here is undeniable, and we're here to stoke that fire."

Tampa Bay's Explosive Startup Growth

Tampa Bay is seizing its moment as a top-tier startup hub. Rankings and achievements speak volumes about the area's innovation-driven renaissance:

Ranked Top 5 U.S. Cities for Startups: Outshining cities like Denver , LA, and Boston , Tampa Bay dazzles with vibrant innovation ecosystems fueled by groups like Tampa Bay Wave and Embarc Collective. (2)

, LA, and , dazzles with vibrant innovation ecosystems fueled by groups like Tampa Bay Wave and Embarc Collective. (2) $650M Raised in 2025: High venture activity is booming, from ReliaQuest's $500M mega round to emerging startups in AI, biotech, and advanced manufacturing. (3)

Raised in 2025: High venture activity is booming, from ReliaQuest's mega round to emerging startups in AI, biotech, and advanced manufacturing. (3) Over 500 Startups & 5,200 Jobs Created in the past decade, bolstered by pro-business policies, a low tax burden, and top-tier talent from across the country. (4)

Yet for all the momentum, Tampa Bay has a gap in early-stage visibility and scaling resources. Events like Founders Live bridge that gap, providing founders with community support, strategic feedback, and exposure to investors ready to back big ideas.

A Bold Stage for Builders, Dreamers, and Risk-Takers

Founders Live isn't your typical pitch event. It's a high-energy intersection of creativity, execution, and big ambition. The platform is designed to amplify the diversity and excitement in the startup world, with its global network serving as a catalyst for the brightest early-stage ideas. For founders, winning is secondary to the momentum it provides.

Innovators At The Forefront: Founders present their groundbreaking ideas in 99 seconds. Each pitch is followed by 4-min audience Q&A, creating a dynamic feedback loop in real-time. Crowd votes decide the "people's choice" winner of the night.

Why Tampa Bay Matters Right Now: With sectors like AI, cybersecurity, and biotech drawing national attention, Tampa Bay startups are the new frontier. Founders Live creates visibility for the region while attracting resources that fuel economic resilience and job growth.

startups are the new frontier. Founders Live creates visibility for the region while attracting resources that fuel economic resilience and job growth. Networking That Delivers: Entrepreneurs, investors, and tech professionals converge for meaningful connections. This isn't just about trading business cards; it's about cultivating partnerships and propelling ideas forward.

"Startups can't afford to rely on hype anymore; credibility is the new currency," Helms states. "At Founders Live, we're showing the world Tampa's talent and ambition, all while making sure founders leave with something real—not just applause, but possibilities."

Building Momentum for Tomorrow's Economy

Tampa Bay stands at a crossroads where the right vision and execution could solidify its status as a mainstream entrepreneurial hub. Founders Live serves not just as a competition but as a catalyst for growth, bringing together the ideas, investment, and community that fuel innovation.

Join us for Founders Live Tampa Bay on Thursday, July 17, 2025, at The Birchwood in St. Petersburg, Florida, from 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM. This inspiring evening will feature five visionary founders sharing their innovative ideas, along with plenty of opportunities for networking and connection. Space is limited—reserve your spot now by registering here.

"The companies that survive aren't just the best innovators; they're the ones who tell their stories effectively and build undeniable influence," Helms says. "This event showcases the grit, the imagination, and the sheer boldness Tampa founders bring to the table. It's game-changing."

About JOTO PR Disruptors™

Founded by PR veteran Karla Jo Helms, JOTO PR Disruptors™ emerged from extensive market research with CEOs of fast-growth companies. The agency combines crisis management skills with advanced media algorithms to develop Anti-PR® campaigns. Based in Tampa Bay, Florida, JOTO PR is globally recognized for its innovative Anti-PR services. More information is available at http://www.jotopr.com/.

About Founders Live

Founders Live Media Inc. is a global platform and media brand founded by entrepreneur Nick Hughes to celebrate and elevate early-stage entrepreneurship. Known for its high-energy, 99-second pitch competitions in over 50 cities worldwide, Founders Live combines local events with a digital community to inspire, educate, and connect founders across the globe. More information is available at http://www.founderslive.com.

References:

1. Rubin, Anjelica. "Tampa Ranked among Top 5 Cities Most Supportive of Startups." Tampa Bay Inno, 4 Apr. 2025, bizjournals.com/tampabay/inno/stories/news/2025/04/04/tampa-bay-startup-environment-ranking.html.

2. Magazine, Tampa. "Check in with Tampa Bay: June/July 2025." Tampa Magazine, 30 May 2025, tampamagazines.com/june-july-front-desk-2025/.

3. Rubin, Anjelica. "Tampa Bay Companies Raised over $650M in the First Half of 2025." Tampa Bay Inno, 17 June 2025, bizjournals.com/tampabay/inno/stories/fundings/2025/06/17/tampa-bay-2025-funding.html?utm_source.

4. Fourrage, Ludo. "Tampa's Top 10 Startups That Tech Professionals Should Watch out for in 2025." Nucamp, Nucamp Bootcamp, 17 Feb. 2025, nucamp.co/blog/coding-bootcamp-tampa-fl-tampas-top-10-startups-that-tech-professionals-should-watch-out-for-in-2025?utm_source.

Media Inquiries:

Karla Jo Helms

JOTO PR™

727-777-4629

jotopr.com

Media Contact

Karla Jo Helms, JOTO PR™, 727-777-4629, [email protected], jotopr.com

SOURCE JOTO PR™