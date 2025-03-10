Founding Members of Women in the Footwear Industry (WIFI) Advisory Board to Receive Impact Award at 2025 Two Ten Gala

"WIFI is once again a vibrant, growing community inspiring and elevating women in our industry. We're delighted to recognize the founding members of the WIFI Advisory Board for making that happen. What they've achieved is remarkable." — Shawn Osborne, President & CEO, Two Ten Footwear Foundation Post this

"WIFI community events were on hiatus for an extended period during the Covid pandemic, interrupting the momentum that had been building prior to 2020," said Shawn Osborne, president and CEO of Two Ten." But thanks to the leadership of Sarah, Jori, Stephanie, Eli, Kathy, Christina, and Melissa, WIFI is once again a vibrant, growing community inspiring and elevating women in our industry. We're delighted to recognize the founding members of the WIFI Advisory Board for making that happen. What they've achieved is remarkable."

Footwear veterans Carol Baiocchi and Diane Sullivan founded WIFI in 2010 as a community initiative of Two Ten. WIFI grew quickly, attracting members across the country representing all segments of the U.S. footwear industry and including women at all career stages.

About the 2025 WIFI Impact Award recipients:

Sarah Bloch — Sarah leads the Footwear, Accessories, and Sports teams at Circana, where she and her team transform data into insights to help leading brands optimize strategies. Prior to Circana, Sarah worked at the Jimlar Division of Global Brands Group. Sarah is also a member of the Two Ten Board of Directors' Strategy Committee.

— Sarah leads the Footwear, Accessories, and Sports teams at Circana, where she and her team transform data into insights to help leading brands optimize strategies. Prior to Circana, Sarah worked at the Jimlar Division of Global Brands Group. Sarah is also a member of the Two Ten Board of Directors' Strategy Committee. Jori Miller Sherer — As President of Minnetonka, Jori oversees wholesale and direct-to-consumer sales, marketing and product development. She joined the fourth-generation family-owned and operated business in 2010. She was awarded a place on the "40 under 40" list by The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal, which celebrates the next generation of business and community leaders.

— As President of Minnetonka, Jori oversees wholesale and direct-to-consumer sales, marketing and product development. She joined the fourth-generation family-owned and operated business in 2010. She was awarded a place on the "40 under 40" list by The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal, which celebrates the next generation of business and community leaders. Stephanie Berg — Stephanie currently serves as the Senior Director, Strategic Account Sales at Birkenstock USA . She started her career in the Buyer's Training Program at American Eagle Outfitters and went on to work at BBC, Skechers and Fila. She earned the SGB 40 under 40 Award in 2015 and was named to the FNxTwo Ten Women Who Rock Class of 2024.

— Stephanie currently serves as the Senior Director, Strategic Account Sales at Birkenstock . She started her career in the Buyer's Training Program at American Eagle Outfitters and went on to work at BBC, Skechers and Fila. She earned the SGB 40 under 40 Award in 2015 and was named to the FNxTwo Ten Women Who Rock Class of 2024. Eli Del Carmen — Eli is currently the vice president of sales at Caleres, where she serves as the brand lead for Lifestride. She began her career with May Department Stores as an assistant buyer in 2003 and joined Caleres in 2010. Eli was named to the FNxTwo Ten Women Who Rock Class of 2024.

— Eli is currently the vice president of sales at Caleres, where she serves as the brand lead for Lifestride. She began her career with May Department Stores as an assistant buyer in 2003 and joined Caleres in 2010. Eli was named to the FNxTwo Ten Women Who Rock Class of 2024. Kathy Forstadt — Kathy is the former Senior Director of Merchandising for Zappos.com, where she oversaw the Men's and Women's Footwear division. Prior to joining Zappos, she worked for MGM MIRAGE retail. Kathy also serves on the Two Ten Board of Directors and sits on the board of the Fashion Footwear Charitable Foundation (FFCF)

— Kathy is the former Senior Director of Merchandising for Zappos.com, where she oversaw the Men's and Women's Footwear division. Prior to joining Zappos, she worked for MGM MIRAGE retail. Kathy also serves on the Two Ten Board of Directors and sits on the board of the Fashion Footwear Charitable Foundation (FFCF) Christina Gigante — Christina is Vice President of Sales at Skechers (BOBS/BOBS Sport Divisions), where she has helped build the BOBS philanthropic brand into a global movement that has donated 16 million pairs of new shoes to children in need and contributed $13 million to save and support more than 2.3 million shelter pets. She serves on the Two Ten Board of Directors, and is engaged in mentoring the next generation of leaders.

— Christina is Vice President of Sales at Skechers (BOBS/BOBS Sport Divisions), where she has helped build the BOBS philanthropic brand into a global movement that has donated 16 million pairs of new shoes to children in need and contributed to save and support more than 2.3 million shelter pets. She serves on the Two Ten Board of Directors, and is engaged in mentoring the next generation of leaders. Melissa Worth — Melissa serves as the SVP Americas at New Balance Athletics, overseeing retail, wholesale, e-commerce, marketing, and operations for the region, with strategic oversight of merchandising and finance. She previously served as President of Perry Ellis and is a member of the Board of Trustees for Boston's Children's Museum.

The 2025 WIFI Impact Award will be presented at Two Ten's Annual Gala, which is being held at The Glasshouse in New York City on June 3, 2025. The Two Ten Gala is a highlight of FFANY Market Week and all members of the footwear community are welcomed. Contact [email protected] for information about tickets or sponsorship.

About Two Ten

Two Ten Footwear Foundation is an independent nonprofit serving the U.S. footwear community. Two Ten provides emergency financial assistance in times of disaster or hardship; offers free and confidential access to financial, legal, and mental health counseling services at any time; awards college scholarships to make higher education more affordable for footwear employees and their dependents; makes educational grants to industry employees seeking upskilling and professional development; and convenes leadership councils and networking groups to connect professionals across the industry. Two Ten brings people working in footwear together to support each other, building a sense of community and fostering a more resilient workforce. Learn more at twoten.org

