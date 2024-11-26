Foundry Partners Reaches Agreement to be Acquired by North Square Investments

"We are delighted to join CS McKee, a very high quality and well-regarded institutional money manager, and we are very excited about this next chapter of our firm's evolution," said Timothy Ford, President and Chief Executive Officer of Foundry Partners. Post this

"We are delighted to join CS McKee, a very high quality and well-regarded institutional money manager," Ford said, "and we are very excited about this next chapter of our firm's evolution."

"As we become part of CS McKee, we are thrilled to be maintaining continuity for our clients, with no changes to our investment processes or the skilled and experienced team of Foundry investment professionals who have built our distinguished track record and contributed to the success of our firm," Ford continued.

"Foundry Partners has an outstanding reputation as a high-quality equity investment manager with continuity and experience, which greatly complements North Square's existing business and will be accretive to CS McKee's respective goals for growth" said Mark Goodwin, Co-Founder and CEO of North Square. The acquisition is expected to add more than $2.3 billion to CS McKee's assets under management.

It's also worth noting that Timothy Ford's first job in the investment industry was with CS McKee," Goodwin added, "and we now welcome Tim back to join the firm's senior management team."

The consummation of the acquisition is subject to normal and ordinary closing conditions, with closing expected to occur in the first quarter of 2025. Goodwin noted that the agreement to acquire Foundry Partners was North Square's third transaction closed or announced in 2024.

In reaching the agreement, North Square Investments and CS McKee received legal advice from Kirkland & Ellis, and Foundry received legal advice from Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC.

About Foundry Partners

Foundry Partners services a variety of institutional clients across the country, primary offices are located in Cleveland, OH (headquarters) and Minneapolis, MN. The firm's name pays homage to its time-tested investment philosophy and the types of clients it has built its roots on. Similar to an actual foundry, the firm's portfolio managers look to take raw assets and mold them into a comprehensive and refined portfolio. Like the men and women who work hard on those foundry floors, Foundry Partners is always working to build a solid investment foundation for its clients. Learn more about Foundry partners at foundrypartnersllc.com.

About CS McKee

CS McKee is an institutional investment management firm based in Pittsburgh, PA with over $8.9 billion under management as of September 30, 2024 in taxable fixed income, equity and multi-asset portfolios. The firm was founded in 1931 and became a Registered Investment Advisor in 1972. CS McKee's business was acquired by North Square in 2020. McKee's clients include pension funds, profit-sharing plans, reserve funds, operating funds and other financial assets for states, counties, municipalities, unions, financial service companies, corporations, endowments and foundations, hospitals, universities, religious organizations and other institutions. Learn more about CS McKee at csmckee.com.

About North Square

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, North Square Investments is an independent, multi-boutique investment firm dedicated to delivering differentiated active investment strategies to the market. North Square has an experienced senior management team comprised of seasoned professionals, a board composed of industry veterans including John Amboian, Neil Cummins and Brian Gaffney, and is backed by Estancia Capital Partners. As of September 30, 2024, North Square had $1.9 billion of assets under management in 11 mutual funds and one closed end fund. With North Square's ownership interests (majority and minority, respectively) in the distinctly branded firms of CS McKee and Oak Ridge Investments, collective assets under management and advisement totaled $12.7 billion. Learn more about North Square Investments at northsquareinvest.com.

CS McKee, Foundry Partners and North Square are independent investment advisers registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training, nor approval by the SEC.

