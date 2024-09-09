FountainRx Specialty Pharmacy Licensed in All 50 States to Support Patients with Complex Health Conditions

Being licensed in all 50 states is a milestone that gives us the national presence to provide patients with the expert care, support and guidance they need. Post this

FountainRx holds four accreditations – two by the Utilization Review Accreditation Commission (URAC) in specialty pharmacy and mail order, and two by the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) in specialty pharmacy and compounding. Through collaboration and commitment, FountainRx delivers comprehensive specialty pharmacy services to ensure patients' treatment success. The company takes a patient-first approach, starting with filling prescriptions to connecting patients to financial assistance programs to providing education and resources.

"Our national footprint allows us to expand our partnerships, giving patients access to a wide array of specialized medications and services," said Ryan Hollingsworth, PharmD, partner and chief operating officer, FountainRx. "We ensure patients have a seamless experience from the start of treatment and throughout the entire process."

In 2024, FountainRx expanded its technology and services through strategic partnerships with ScriptMed, Inovalon's pharmacy management software, and Pleio, Inc. to provide a concierge-level experience to patients. These partnerships will help the company to provide a superior experience as well as personalized, cost-effective care for patients as it continues to grow.

