FountainRx Specialty Pharmacy Partners with Dexcel Pharma USA to Distribute Vigabatrin

For those living with rare and complex diseases, they need access to experts who can properly manage their medications and provide comprehensive information about their condition. We are so proud that Dexcel chose FountainRx to be that partner for patients due to our exceptional patient care.

Vigabatrin for Infantile Spasms and Refractory Complex Partial Seizures

Vigabatrin, a generic version of Sabril®*, was first approved in the United States as an antiepileptic in 2009 indicated for the treatment of refractory complex partial seizures in adults. Since then, its indications have expanded, and it is now approved as a monotherapy to treat infantile spasms in children 1 month to 2 years old and refractory complex partial seizures in children ages 2 years and older. Vigabatrin is not a first-line option for the treatment of refractory complex partial seizures. It is recommended as an add-on treatment for patients who have responded inadequately to several alternatives.

Vigabatrin has an established REMS implemented to mitigate the potential serious risk of vision loss. This program requires health care providers to be educated about the risk of vision loss, the need to counsel patients, and the need for periodic visual monitoring. A REMS-certified pharmacy has met specific requirements set by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and has been authorized to disperse certain medications, like vigabatrin, that require special safety measures to the potential risks. Pharmacies and providers are certified to ensure that vigabatrin is only dispensed to patients with documentation that they are informed about the risks.

FountainRx delivers comprehensive specialty pharmacy services to patients using vigabatrin to ensure their treatment success. The company works with patients through every step of the process to coordinate their care and monitor their progress, providing expert knowledge and a supportive environment for individualized solutions.

About FountainRx Specialty Pharmacy

FountainRx Specialty Pharmacy is a national, independently owned provider of specialty pharmacy and infusion services for those living with complex and persistent health conditions. The FountainRx team is dedicated to providing advanced medications, therapies, expert knowledge, and support for patients. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, FountainRx strives to effectively improve health outcomes and ensure a better patient experience. Founded and headquartered in Tennessee, FountainRx is licensed in all 50 states and is accredited by the Utilization Review Accreditation Commission (URAC) and the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC). Learn more at www.fountainrx.com.

