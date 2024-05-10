Four Belize Resorts Receive Prestigious Conde Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards Nominations

These nominations are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our whole team, which includes our attentive guest services team, knowledgeable guides, and talented chefs. Each member of our staff plays a crucial part in ensuring that our visitors have an amazing experience. Post this

Coco Plum Island Resort is situated 9 miles off the coast of Dangriga Town in Southern Belize. This private island resort welcomes adults looking for a quiet retreat, romantic getaway, destination wedding or full island buyout. The adults-only resort, nestled on a secluded 16-acre estate, offers 18 exclusive beachside bungalows as well as a roomy three-bedroom overwater villa. Condé Nast Travelers' Awarded the Readers' Choice Award in 2023, the resort is renowned for providing individualized services.

Families and groups will love Hopkins' Belizean Dreams Resort, which provides access to the lush rainforest and the Belize Barrier Reef. Along with a range of recreational activities, this boutique resort offers a number of accommodation options, including three-bedroom villas and hotel-style rooms.

Situated on the remote Glover's Reef Atoll, Manta Island Resort offers an exclusive retreat within a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Eleven beachfront bungalows and three two-bedroom villas at the resort provide unmatched seclusion and easy access to the amazing marine life and activities.

Located on the Placencia Peninsula, Laru Beya Resort is the most affordable of the four; it offers a variety of suite options with convenient and comfortable amenities. The resort plans the addition of an on-site spa to further improve the visitor experience.

Recently, Manta Island Resort completed construction of two additional bungalows and expanded with a new patio dining area and helipad. In the near future, Coco Plum Island will renovate its restaurant and bar areas. Through the summer and fall of 2024, all resorts will be offering special vacation savings, enticing guests to enjoy their famous hospitality at a very competitive price.

Regarding the Readers' Choice Awards from Condé Nast Traveler: Voted on by magazine readers, the Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards are one of the most important honors in the travel business, reflecting genuine and popular appreciation for outstanding service and facilities.

