Four Belize Resorts Receive Prestigious Conde Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards Nominations

Coco Plum Island Resort, Belizean Dreams Resort, Laru Beya Resort, and Manta Island Resort in Belize have been nominated for the prestigious 2024 Condé Nast Travelers' Readers' Choice Awards for the second consecutive year. These nominations highlight the resorts' commitment to exceptional hospitality and unique travel experiences. Each resort offers distinctive amenities and accommodations, catering to a range of preferences and activities. This recognition from Condé Nast Traveler's discerning readers underscores the quality and service that guests can expect at these distinguished properties.
DANGRIGA, Belize, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Coco Plum Island Resort, Belizean Dreams Resort, Laru Beya Resort, and Manta Island Resort—four renowned Belize resorts—are pleased to announce their nomination for the prestigious Condé Nast Travelers' Readers' Choice Awards for 2024. These resorts have received recognition for the second year in a row, demonstrating their dedication to providing exceptional hospitality.
The four resorts are owned and managed by a local Belizean family who are committed to giving back to the community through various community sponsorships and programs as well as being one of the largest employers in the area.
Coco Plum Island Resort is situated 9 miles off the coast of Dangriga Town in Southern Belize. This private island resort welcomes adults looking for a quiet retreat, romantic getaway, destination wedding or full island buyout. The adults-only resort, nestled on a secluded 16-acre estate, offers 18 exclusive beachside bungalows as well as a roomy three-bedroom overwater villa. Condé Nast Travelers' Awarded the Readers' Choice Award in 2023, the resort is renowned for providing individualized services.
Families and groups will love Hopkins' Belizean Dreams Resort, which provides access to the lush rainforest and the Belize Barrier Reef. Along with a range of recreational activities, this boutique resort offers a number of accommodation options, including three-bedroom villas and hotel-style rooms.
Situated on the remote Glover's Reef Atoll, Manta Island Resort offers an exclusive retreat within a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Eleven beachfront bungalows and three two-bedroom villas at the resort provide unmatched seclusion and easy access to the amazing marine life and activities.
Located on the Placencia Peninsula, Laru Beya Resort is the most affordable of the four; it offers a variety of suite options with convenient and comfortable amenities. The resort plans the addition of an on-site spa to further improve the visitor experience.
Recently, Manta Island Resort completed construction of two additional bungalows and expanded with a new patio dining area and helipad. In the near future, Coco Plum Island will renovate its restaurant and bar areas. Through the summer and fall of 2024, all resorts will be offering special vacation savings, enticing guests to enjoy their famous hospitality at a very competitive price.
Regarding the Readers' Choice Awards from Condé Nast Traveler: Voted on by magazine readers, the Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards are one of the most important honors in the travel business, reflecting genuine and popular appreciation for outstanding service and facilities.
Media Contact
Charlene Fedoroff, Coco Plum Island Resort, 1 800-408-8224, [email protected], https://www.cocoplumcay.com/
SOURCE Coco Plum Island Resort
Share this article