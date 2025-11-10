Four Branches Bourbon Partners with National Nonprofit Folds of Honor

"Four Branches and Folds of Honor stand for everything I believe in — service, integrity, and taking care of those who've sacrificed for all of us," Hopmayer said. "Supporting them isn't just the right thing to do; it's something I'm proud to be part of." Post this

Four Branches is the only spirit company founded by four veterans, one each from the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marines. The intention is to honor those who have served and sacrificed. The founders have over 100 years of combined service and are committed to raising awareness and paying tribute to veterans and first responder communities.

Jeff Hopmayer, a spirit industry veteran and investor and supporter of Four Branches, generously donated the barrels that were used to age the Honor Reserve. Additionally, Hopmayer purchased the first 10 bottles at $5,000 a piece, which will cover the cost of 10 Folds of Honor scholarships for children or spouses of the fallen or disabled military members to support their education.

"Four Branches and Folds of Honor stand for everything I believe in — service, integrity, and taking care of those who've sacrificed for all of us," Hopmayer said. "Supporting them isn't just the right thing to do; it's something I'm proud to be part of."

The Folds of Honor mission is also to honor the sacrifices of America's fallen or disabled military and first responders. These scholarships help recipients throughout their academic journey from kindergarten through higher education. By assisting with educational expenses, Folds of Honor enables families to pursue and achieve their educational goals, ensuring that the legacy of service and sacrifice is honored.

"This partnership has the potential to make a real difference," said Larry Robinson, chief impact officer at Folds of Honor. "We're hopeful that every bottle purchased brings us one step closer to serving all the families who deserve our help. This year alone, Folds of Honor was forced to turn away 7,700 qualified applicants simply due to a lack of funding. These are the families of our nation's heroes who are deserving of educational support and opportunity."

The Honor Reserve is a seven-year aged, Kentucky straight bourbon bottled at 96 proof. Only 127 cases were created. Due to the limited supply, the Honor Reserve will only be available for purchase to those who subscribe to the Folds of Honor newsletter beginning on Dec. 1 and those who subscribe to the Four Branches newsletter beginning on Dec. 9. To sign up for these newsletters, visit the respective websites.

For more information on Four Branches' continuous giveback efforts, visit www.fourbranches.com or follow on social media at @FourBranchesBourbon. For more information on Folds of Honor, visit www.foldsofhonor.org.

About Four Branches Bourbon

Four Branches Bourbon is the only spirits company founded by veterans from the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marines. The mission is to deliver exceptional expressions of fine bourbon and to honor the extraordinary sacrifices of those who serve in the shadows and share their inspiring stories with all generations. With the expertise of Hall of Famer Master Distiller, Steve Nally, the inaugural release – The Founders Blend was crafted in 2023. This 96-proof Kentucky bourbon features a unique four-grain mash bill and earned multiple accolades, including Double Gold (SIP Awards), 94 points/Gold (Proof Awards), and Gold (ASCOT Awards). Four Branches is committed to giving back, dedicating a portion of sales to various nonprofits that support veteran and first responder communities. For more information visit www.fourbranches.com and follow on social media at @FourbranchesBourbon.

