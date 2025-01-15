Four Branches Bourbon Raises More Than $400,000 for Veterans and First Responders

"It is a privilege to support the fundraising efforts of these vital organizations and reach this milestone," said Mike Trott, co-founder and managing principal of Four Branches Bourbon. "We did not expect such an outpouring of support to rally around Four Branches and it's an honor to give back." Post this

Four Branches actively focuses its philanthropic efforts on supporting organizations that serve veterans, first responders and specialized units connected to the founders' service including special operations and intelligence communities. Current beneficiaries of this commitment included Folds of Honor, a nonprofit dedicated to providing scholarships to the spouses and children of America's fallen or disabled military personnel; The Third Option Foundation, a nonprofit that aims to heal, support and honor the officers of the CIA Special Activities Center and their families; and The Special Operations Warrior Foundation, a nonprofit that provides "cradle to career" educational support to the children of fallen Special Operations personnel and souses as well as all Medal of Honor recipients.

"It has been a privilege to support the fundraising efforts of these vital organizations and reach this milestone in such a short period of time," said Mike Trott, co-founder and managing principal of Four Branches Bourbon. "We did not expect such an outpouring of support to rally around Four Branches and it's such an honor to be able to give back."

Like any good military unit, resourcefulness is a critical component of success and something the founders have leaned on from their decades of military experience. When you don't have specific expertise, you find someone who does. When the partners were ready to launch Four Branches, they contracted Bardstown Bourbon Company in Bardstown, KY to blend and bottle the bourbon. They benefited from the knowledge of legendary Bourbon Hall of Fame Master Distiller Steve Nally, who guided them in the blending room to create their award-winning Founders Blend. Soon after the launch, the founders tapped bourbon and spirit industry veterans to guide their business efforts: Johnny Manuel, former senior executive and Director of Sales for Brown Forman for nearly 40 years; Tim Condon, a former Brown Forman CFO and former Rabbit Hole Distillery CFO; and Nick Nelson, principal of Unbridled Spirits and also a retired Brown Forman director. All three are members of the Four Branches advisory group and executive coaches who have supported the founders' efforts to make giving back a priority as well as building a successful new craft brand.

"It's truly impressive to see this small bourbon company making such a big impact," said Manuel. "We are all proud to be part of supporting the unique brand story of its founders and the ultra-superb bourbon they created. And we admire their efforts to raise over $400,000 in less than 18 months to support veteran-focused nonprofits."

Four Branches' first release was its Founders Blend Bourbon, made using a unique four-grain mash blend of corn, rye, malted barley and wheat from barrels between four and seven years old. In early 2024 the Founders Blend won back-to-back awards: a Double Gold medal at the SIP Awards and a Gold Medal at the American Spirits Council Ascot awards competition. Most recently, the Founders Blend earned a Gold Medal in the 2024 PROOF Awards in the Masked tasting. Bottles of the Founders Blend have been auctioned off at many national fundraising events reaching impressive levels of $5,000, $15,000, and even more than $20,000 was paid for a single bottle.

Four Branches has trademarked unique brand messages: Serve Honorably, Drink Honorably and Sip to Remember. The founders wish to convey the importance of "sipping to remember" instead of "drinking to forget."

Four Branches Founders Blend is available for online purchases and direct shipment to 32 states. It is also available in select retail stores, restaurants and bars in Florida, Tennessee, Arizona, Virginia, Kentucky, Maryland and Washington D.C.

