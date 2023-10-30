"Four Centuries in a Weekend" Took Elizabeth, NJ on a Journey Through Time

When it comes to history, Elizabeth has so much to offer!

ELIZABETH, N.J., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elizabeth, New Jersey, is proud to be part of a remarkable historical event this past weekend that allowed residents and visitors to embark on a journey through time. The annual event "Four Centuries in a Weekend" returned last Saturday, October 21st, and Sunday, October 22nd, bringing history to life through a diverse range of tours, special events, exhibits, and demonstrations across Union County offering a unique opportunity for everyone to immerse themselves in the rich history of the region.

The Union County Board of Commissioners, in collaboration with the Union County Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs, spearheaded this initiative. Their dedication to preserving and sharing the historical heritage of Union County was evident throughout the two-day event.

Over 30 historic sites were opened to the public, offering a glimpse into the life and times of the region over the past four centuries. Attendees had the chance to explore:

Boxwood Hall-Boudinot Mansion

Elizabeth Public Library

Nathaniel Bonnell Homestead & Belcher-Ogden Mansion

One of the standout aspects of "Four Centuries in a Weekend" was the spotlight on Black History at multiple locations, including the Siloam Hope First Presbyterian Church & Snyder Academy, located at 42 Broad Street in Elizabeth. Another amazing highlight was the Deserted Village of Feltville, where attendees met characters from the Village's past, including Feltville founder David Felt, Revolutionary War soldier John Willcocks, resort owner Warren Ackerman, school teacher Sarah Felt Toby, and farmhand Moses Price, as well as the research team of historians and archaeologists

"Four Centuries in a Weekend" was a celebration of the rich history that makes Elizabeth and Union County a remarkable place to live and visit. The event successfully brought history to life, allowing all who attended to appreciate the importance of preserving our cultural heritage.

Visit Elizabeth, New Jersey, this fall and be immersed in its authentic diverse culture.

For more information about the annual "Four Centuries in a Weekend" and other fall events hosted by the Union County, please visit https://ucnj.org/fall23/

