Four Companies Join BOMA International as Sustaining Ambassador Partners

"It's my pleasure to welcome AT&T Business, Cordia, Kee Safety and Terracon, to the BOMA International Partnership Program," said BOMA International Chair and Chief Elected Officer Manuel Moreno. "We look forward to collaborating with these companies to develop programs and resources that support our members in achieving their goals."

"Joining BOMA as an Ambassador allows AT&T Business the opportunity to support the commercial real estate industry. With seamless and reliable communication networks, businesses can operate more efficiently, drive innovation, and enhance the tenant experience," said Fred Castillo, AVP Sales. "AT&T Business's cutting-edge technology provides vital infrastructure that can power the future of commercial spaces."

"Cordia is proud to join BOMA as an Ambassador Partner, reinforcing our shared commitment to energy efficiency and sustainability," said Earl Collins, CEO of Cordia. "Through this partnership, we look forward to collaborating with BOMA members to drive innovative energy solutions that enhance building performance, reduce carbon footprints, and support the transition to a more sustainable future."

"At Kee Safety, our mission is to separate people from hazards by providing world-class fall protection and safety solutions," said Dan Huntington, General Manager. "Partnering with BOMA International allows us to support building owners and property managers in creating safer work environments and ensuring compliance with industry best practices."

"Terracon is a natural partner for BOMA as we provide Facility, Environmental, Geotechnical, and Material Testing consulting services that keep buildings healthy, functional, and safe," said Bill Collester, CSI, CEI, Terracon National Client Development Manager for Pavement Management. "As employee-owners, we appreciate the opportunity to put our expertise to work for local and national BOMA facility, property, and asset managers who need either a single service or support with their BOMA BEST / BOMA 360 certification programs under one roof."

Learn more about the Partnership Program on the BOMA International website.

About BOMA International

Founded in 1907, the Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) International is a federation of U.S. local associations and global affiliates. As the leading trade association for commercial real estate professionals, it represents owners, managers, service providers, and other property professionals of all building types. BOMA International's mission is to advance a vibrant commercial real estate industry through advocacy, influence, and knowledge. Learn more at https://boma.org/.

BOMA International Media Contact:

Cathy Calliotte

Vice President, Marketing & Sales

BOMA International

[email protected]

About AT&T Business

AT&T Business offers a wide range of solutions designed to meet the needs of companies of all sizes. Our services include high-speed internet, robust networking, mobile connectivity, cybersecurity, cloud services, and IoT solutions. AT&T Business also provides unified communications tools like VoIP and video conferencing, alongside expert consulting and professional services. By leveraging advanced technology and reliable services, AT&T Business helps organizations enhance productivity, secure their operations, and drive innovation. We aim to support businesses in navigating the digital landscape and achieving their strategic goals. Learn more at https://www.business.att.com/.

AT&T Business Media Contact:

Matt Kutcher

Channel Expansion | Partnerships

AT&T Partner Solutions

[email protected]

About Cordia

Cordia is a leading provider of safe, reliable, and sustainable energy solutions. Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, Cordia serves over 700 customers with heating, cooling, and electricity throughout the U.S. The company is committed to driving change toward a more resilient, sustainable energy future. Learn more at https://www.cordiaenergy.com.

Cordia Media Contact:

Jenny Disbrow

External Communications Manager

(480)-209-9727

[email protected]

About Terracon

Terracon is an employee-owned, multidiscipline consulting firm comprised of more than 7,000 professionals focused on solving engineering and technical challenges. With over 190 offices nationwide, Terracon provides services that keep buildings healthy, functional, and safe. Learn more at https://www.terracon.com.

Terracon Media Contact:

Brenda Kramer

Terracon

(913) 577-0476

[email protected]

About Kee Safety

Kee Safety is a global leader in fall protection and safety solutions, dedicated to preventing workplace hazards and ensuring compliance with industry safety standards. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products designed to enhance safety and operational efficiency. Learn more at https://www.keesafety.com.

Kee Safety Media Contact:

Wesley Doyle

Marketing Manager

Kee Safety

(619)-921-8778

[email protected]

