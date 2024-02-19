FOUR DIED TRYING: If JFK Had Lived to Fulfill His Promise, What Would America and the World Be Like Today?

Would America have become the empire it is today had Kennedy lived to "shatter the CIA into a thousand pieces and scatter it to the winds?" Post this

Chapters 1-4 of the series will shed new light on the little-remembered record of the populist, progressive JFK to show that he was firmly on the side of anti-colonial, national liberation movements in Africa and the rest of the Third World. He threw ticker-tape parades and state dinners for the leaders of newly independent nations. His "Alliance for Progress" attempted to create an extensive middle class in Latin America. Would our southern border be overrun with refugees had Kennedy lived to fulfill his plans? What would the world look like had his view that "those who make peaceful revolution impossible make violent revolution inevitable" prevailed as U.S. policy? Would America have become the empire it is today had Kennedy lived to "shatter the CIA into a thousand pieces and scatter it to the winds?" These are just some of the questions FOUR DIED TRYING aims to answer.

This Presidents' Day, the film's producers are launching a Patreon campaign, appealing to the public to help counter what are, in effect, censorship attempts against independent filmmakers by the major networks. The major networks were licensed to use the public airwaves, yet they now charge exorbitant rates for using footage depicting the public record of events. Director John Kirby says, "The filmed record of our history is in effect being held hostage by giant corporations, preventing independent filmmakers from sharing that history with the public."

For example, one network asked $19,000 to use a portion of President Dwight Eisenhower's famous farewell address warning of the "military-industrial complex." "Presidential speeches should belong to the public," says FOUR DIED TRYING Producer Libby Handros. "They should only be charging copying fees."

In addition, the filmmakers must get the networks' approval for how the footage will be used. This is a brand-new phenomenon. For a film series exploding conventional wisdom on the four major assassinations of the 1960s, it has been a nearly insurmountable hurdle to get permission from the very media establishment that has willfully ignored inaccuracies and inconsistencies in the official stories of these murders for decades.

Following the four chapters on JFK, FOUR DIED TRYING will examine the lives and murders of Senator Robert F. Kennedy, Martin Luther King, and Malcolm X. Based on more than 120 original interviews, the series will break new ground on all four men while shedding new light on the motives for their killings.

