Four Died Trying: New Feature Documentary Series Premieres November 22 to Honor 60th Anniversary of JFK's Death

"My hope is that with this series, we can finally move beyond the false mystery of their assassinations and confront the ongoing takeover of civil society that began in earnest with their deaths," says Director John Kirby. Tweet this

In extensive and still continuing interviews with family members, colleagues, officials, critics, and even enemies of the legendary leaders, some speaking for the first time and some for the last, FOUR DIED TRYING makes clear: "They didn't just kill them. They killed the story."

About the Filmmakers:

Producer Libby Handros and Director John Kirby joined forces two decades ago to make the now-classic "dramatic-documentary-musical" THE AMERICAN RULING CLASS starring Lewis Lapham. Most recently, they produced PERSPECTIVES ON THE PANDEMIC, an interview series featuring world-renowned scientists. Other titles include CAPE SPIN! AN AMERICAN POWER STRUGGLE and TRUMP: WHAT'S THE DEAL?

