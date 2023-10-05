Four Died Trying: New Feature Documentary Series Premieres November 22 to Honor 60th Anniversary of JFK's Death

Journeyman Pictures announced that the epic documentary series FOUR DIED TRYING will premiere on November 22, 2023 on Apple TV, Amazon Prime, and Google Play, beginning with the "Prologue" (55 minutes), which outlines the path-breaking series to come. The series connects the assassinations of John F. Kennedy, Malcolm X, Martin Luther King Jr., and Robert F. Kennedy in one cinematic tour de force.
NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Part thriller, part cultural history, FOUR DIED TRYING examines the heroic struggles and calamitous deaths of John F. Kennedy, Malcolm X, Martin Luther King Jr., and Robert F. Kennedy, considering them together for the first time in a sweeping cinematic tour de force seven years and over 120 interviews in the making.
"The murders of these four men forever altered the course of our history. For too long, we have been laboring under self-inflicted delusions about why they were killed, and shutting our eyes to what their murders reveal about the nature of American power. My hope is that with this series, we can finally move beyond the false mystery of their assassinations and confront the ongoing takeover of civil society that began in earnest with their deaths," says Director John Kirby.
In extensive and still continuing interviews with family members, colleagues, officials, critics, and even enemies of the legendary leaders, some speaking for the first time and some for the last, FOUR DIED TRYING makes clear: "They didn't just kill them. They killed the story."
Producer Libby Handros and Director John Kirby joined forces two decades ago to make the now-classic "dramatic-documentary-musical" THE AMERICAN RULING CLASS starring Lewis Lapham. Most recently, they produced PERSPECTIVES ON THE PANDEMIC, an interview series featuring world-renowned scientists. Other titles include CAPE SPIN! AN AMERICAN POWER STRUGGLE and TRUMP: WHAT'S THE DEAL?
