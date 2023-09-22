FOUR DIED TRYING: New Feature Documentary Series Presents the Devastating Assassinations of the 1960s in Startling New Light

FOUR DIED TRYING delves into the wealth of evidence contradicting the official stories of the assassinations. More troublingly, the series asks: Was each of their murders a "false mystery" all along, aided and abetted by our unwillingness to risk our lives and comfort for the truth? Tweet this

FOUR DIED TRYING, a groundbreaking new documentary series, channels 60 years of unanswered questions to bring together, for the first time in a single project, the lives and deaths of John F. Kennedy, Malcolm X, Martin Luther King Jr., and Robert F. Kennedy. In the last years of their lives, each of these men joined in an unprecedented struggle to end war, poverty, and injustice. Besides a common cause, did they share a common enemy? Does the world created by their brutal murders persist even today? Did the forces that destroyed the hopes of a generation only grow more powerful in the absence of a true accounting?

Over seven years in the making, with over 120 interviews and counting, FOUR DIED TRYING goes far beyond official reality to offer mind-blowing insights from family members, colleagues, officials, critics, witnesses, and even enemies. Everything we thought we knew about modern American history is about to change.

Released by Journeyman Pictures, FOUR DIED TRYING will premiere online on November 2, 2023, to mark the 60th anniversary of President Kennedy's assassination on November 22, 1963. For more information, visit fourdiedtrying.com.

Season One of the series examines the work these four iconic Americans were doing that led to their deaths. What lessons do their efforts hold for us today, as we face an unprecedented centralization of wealth and power, the erosion of democratic institutions, the breakdown of civil society, and the age of high-tech official censorship?

In Season Two, the series delves into the wealth of evidence contradicting the official stories of the assassinations and the complex machinery of cover-up overseen by a captured state-corporate media. More troublingly, the series asks: Was each of their murders a "false mystery" all along, aided and abetted by our unwillingness to risk our lives and comfort for the truth? Did we trade short-term security for a lasting dystopia?

With crisp storytelling, high production values, and an innovative animation style, FOUR DIED TRYING evokes the tectonic changes of the 1960s and the massive damage done to the causes to which the slain leaders dedicated their lives.

Interviewees include family members like Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Stephen Kennedy Smith, Martin Luther King III, Bernice King, Isaac Farris, Jr. (Reverend King's nephew), Illaysa Shabazz (daughter of Malcolm X), Rodnell Collins (cousin and biographer of Malcolm X); confidants and colleagues like Mort Sahl and Dick Gregory (in their last interviews); Adam Walinksky and Peter Edelman (aides to RFK); Andrew Young, Clarence Jones and Jesse Jackson (aides to MLK), Peter Bailey (colleague of Malcolm X) and Ahmed Osman (spiritual advisor and friend to Malcolm X).

Other notable names include Oliver Stone, the Reverend James Lawson, Robert Dallek, Jim Douglas, David Talbot, Roger Stone, Warren Commission staffer Howard Willens, House Select Committee Chair Robert Blakey, and dozens more.

About the Filmmakers:

After a long string of award-winning productions for major broadcast outlets, Director John Kirby and Producer Libby Handros joined forces twenty years ago to make the festival-darling BBC classic THE AMERICAN RULING CLASS, starring Harper's Magazine editor Lewis Lapham. Most recently, they defied the censors to produce PERSPECTIVES ON THE PANDEMIC, a series of interviews with epidemiologists and physicians who had questions about the science behind the COVID response.

