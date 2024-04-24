Four FBFK Attorneys Named to 2024 D Magazine Best Lawyers in Dallas

"We're grateful for this honor and thank D Magazine for spotlighting this group of incredibly talented, highly respected FBFK attorneys," said Kyle Ferguson, FBFK CEO and Founding Partner. Post this

"We're grateful for this honor and thank D Magazine for spotlighting this group of incredibly talented, highly respected FBFK attorneys," said Kyle Ferguson, FBFK CEO and Founding Partner. "We have a rock-solid group of attorneys and appreciate the recognition – all four are well deserving of this honor."

• Kelly Kubasta (Intellectual Property) – as the leader of FBFK's intellectual property practice group, Kubasta counsels on a wide array of intellectual property issues, including developing and maintaining patent and trademark portfolios, monetizing intellectual property assets through technology and marketing transactions, and enforcing and defending intellectual property assets through the courts, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, and the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board. He is a 14-time Texas Super Lawyer, has previously served as a Board Member of organizations such as TeXchange DFW and My Possibilities and works with various non-profit organizations.

• John Cone (Intellectual Property: Trademark & Copyright) – focuses on providing expert witness testimony in trademark litigation and as a mediator in disputes involving intellectual property issues. He has tried cases in many U.S. federal court districts in Texas and has served as both an expert witness and mediator. Cone also serves as an adjunct professor at the Dedman School of Law at Southern Methodist University, is an eight-time Texas Super Lawyer and a nine-time Chambers USA-ranked attorney.

• Dan Baucum (Tax Law) – represents business owners and investors with tax planning, business issues, and federal tax disputes. A business attorney with extensive private practice and government experience, Baucum is the former Chair of the State Bar of Texas Tax Section, a Fellow of the American College of Tax Counsel, and is an Adjunct Professor of Law at Southern Methodist University's Dedman School of Law and at Baylor Law School. He is also a two-time D Magazine's Dallas 500 awardee and six-time The Best Lawyers in America honoree.

• Todd Shadle (Employment/Labor Law) – board certified in labor and employment law and with extensive experience in commercial litigation, Shadle has spent nearly 30 years handling complex employment law cases before state and federal agencies, and litigating claims that cannot be resolved. He also takes on complex business disputes including cases involving breach of contract, partnership disputes and others. He was recently named to the 2024 D CEO Dallas 500, to The Lawdragon 500: Leading Corporate Employment Lawyers Guide for seven consecutive years, is a three-time Texas Super Lawyer, named among the "Best Lawyers in Dallas" by D Magazine, a five-time honoree by the Best Lawyers in America, and is rated AV Preeminent® by Martindale-Hubbell®.

