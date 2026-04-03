Four Fellows, One Firm: Rogers Towers' Lawyers in the American College of Trial Lawyers

"We don't just try cases—we solve problems, protect reputations, and advocate for what's right," said Chairman of the Board, Clay Meux. "The presence of four ACTL Fellows is not just a point of pride; it's a testament to how we practice law." Post this

While the ACTL distinction is often associated with personal achievement, at Rogers Towers, it represents something more: a firm-wide commitment to advocacy at the highest level, where professionalism, preparation, and purpose converge.

What Is the American College of Trial Lawyers (ACTL)?

Founded in 1950, the ACTL is an invitation-only fellowship of trial lawyers in the United States and Canada. The selection process is rigorous, involving both peer nomination and extensive vetting. Fewer than 1% of attorneys in any state or province are selected.

Fellows are evaluated based on courtroom skill, professionalism, ethics, collegiality, and contributions to the legal community. Those inducted into the College embody the best of the trial bar—an elite group that has earned the respect of both their peers and the judiciary.

MEET THE FELLOWS: Four Pillars of Litigation Excellence

Chris Hazelip

Shareholder, Litigation Department | 40-Year Career of Courtroom Excellence

With more than 40 years of trial experience, Chris Hazelip is known for his commanding courtroom presence and wide-ranging legal acumen. His practice includes civil litigation, premises liability, insurance disputes, healthcare defense, wrongful death, and commercial matters.

Chris has tried numerous high-profile cases and served as lead counsel in complex matters involving health systems, international manufacturers, and large employers. His record of success is matched by a deep commitment to community service and professional development.

His accolades include:

AV Preeminent® Rating, Martindale-Hubbell

Fellow, American College of Trial Lawyers

Best Lawyers in America®, (Commercial Litigation), 2013-present

Best Lawyers in America®, (Litigation – Insurance), 2019-present

Best Lawyers in America®, (Litigation – Healthcare), 2020-present

Best Lawyers in America®, (Arbitration), 2023-present

Best Lawyers in America®, (Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants), 2024-present

Best Lawyers® Jacksonville Litigation "Lawyer of the Year," 2020, 2022, 2024

Florida Super Lawyers® – Top 100, 2016-2024

Beyond litigation, Chris has held leadership roles with the Jacksonville Bar Association, Jacksonville Area Legal Aid, and United Way. His reputation for fairness and skill has made him a mentor to many—and a formidable advocate to all.

"To me, ACTL represents the best of what trial law can be—honor, service, and justice," Chris shared. "It's a privilege to be counted among such an outstanding group."

A. Graham Allen

Shareholder, Litigation Department | Past President, Jacksonville Bar Association

For more than five decades, Graham Allen has been a legal cornerstone of both the Jacksonville and Florida legal communities. His practice has long centered on complex commercial litigation, with successful representation in high-stakes trials, arbitrations, and appeals.

His litigation experience includes contract disputes, officer and director liability, class action defense, probate litigation, and legal malpractice defense. With a steady hand in court and a collaborative, strategic approach with colleagues, Graham's influence is far-reaching.

His accolades include:

AV Preeminent® Rating, Martindale-Hubbell

Fellow, American College of Trial Lawyers

Best Lawyers in America®, (Bet-the-Company Litigation), 2013, 2021-present

Best Lawyers in America®, (Commercial Litigation), 2010-present

Best Lawyers in America®, (Mass Tort Litigation/ Class Actions – Defendants), 2017-present

Best Lawyers in America®, (Arbitration), 2022-present

Florida Super Lawyers®, 2006–2022,2025

Florida Trend Magazine, "Legal Elite" – Hall of Fame, inducted 2014

He is a former President of the Jacksonville Bar Association, served on the Florida Bar Grievance Committee, and remains a thought leader in legal ethics, professionalism, and trial strategy.

"Graham is not just a trial lawyer—he's a statesman," said a colleague. "His presence in the courtroom commands respect, and his wisdom is deeply valued across the firm."

Ed McCarthy, III

Board Certified Civil Trial Attorney | Co-Chair, Litigation Department

With more than three decades of courtroom experience, Ed McCarthy is recognized as one of the most accomplished trial attorneys in Florida. As co-chair of Rogers Towers' Litigation Department, he leads with years of experience in complex civil litigation, medical malpractice defense, trucking and transportation claims, class actions, and commercial disputes.

McCarthy's approach is marked by intense preparation and strong trial strategy. He has successfully represented clients in federal and state courts across Florida—including before the Florida Supreme Court and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit. His client roster includes nationally respected organizations in the healthcare, waste management, and oil and gas industries.

His numerous accolades include:

AV Preeminent® Rating, Martindale-Hubbell

Fellow, American College of Trial Lawyer

The Best Lawyers in America® (Arbitration), 2023-present

The Best Lawyers in America® (Commercial Litigation), 2013-present

The Best Lawyers in America® (Mass Tort Litigation/Class Action), 2022-present

The Best Lawyers in America® (Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants), 2023-present

The Best Lawyers in America® (Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants), 2022-present

The Best Lawyers in America® (Product Liability Litigation – Defendants), 2020-present

Florida Super Lawyers® (Business Litigation), 2006-present

Fellow, Litigation Counsel of America

Board Certification in Civil Trial Law, Florida Bar

Outside the courtroom, McCarthy is known for his civic leadership, serving as President-Elect of the Downtown Rotary Club of Jacksonville and Chairman of Young Life's Northeast Florida Region. His commitment to ethical lawyering and service is matched only by his dedication to mentoring the next generation of litigators.

"Ed's induction into the ACTL is a reflection of not just his trial ability, but the integrity and dedication that define his entire career," says Chairman of the Board, Clay Meux, Jr. "He represents what Rogers Towers stands for."

Angelo Patacca, Jr.

Deputy General Counsel | Shareholder, Litigation Department

With a background that uniquely blends financial acumen and legal expertise, Angelo Patacca, Jr. is a formidable trial lawyer. Before entering law, he passed the CPA exam and worked for a Big Eight accounting firm, experience that now informs his practice in complex civil litigation, professional negligence, catastrophic injury, and product liability.

Angelo's trial record includes multiple eight-figure jury verdicts and a reputation for fierce advocacy paired with meticulous ethics. He is Board Certified in Civil Trial Law and a graduate of the esteemed Gerry Spence Trial Lawyers College, one of the nation's most intensive trial training programs.

His accolades include:

AV Preeminent® Rating, Martindale-Hubbell

Fellow, American College of Trial Lawyers

Florida Super Lawyers® (Business Litigation), 2007–present

Fellow, International Society of Barristers

Florida Trend Legal Elite, 2013 & 2014

National Trial Competition Champion, 1994

Angelo also served on the Jacksonville Bar Association's Board of Governors and is known for his commitment to ethical lawyering, courtroom mastery, and civic responsibility.

"Being a trial lawyer is about storytelling, preparation, and fighting for what's right," says Angelo. "The ACTL Fellowship affirms those values—and I'm honored to share this recognition with my colleagues."

Why This Matters: A Culture of Excellence at Rogers Towers

At a time when many firms are consolidating or narrowing focus, Rogers Towers continues to invest in what matters most—people, principles, and performance. The firm's litigation team is defined by its strategic thinking, courtroom skill, and deep trust from clients and peers alike.

"We don't just try cases—we solve problems, protect reputations, and advocate for what's right," said Chairman of the Board, Clay Meux. "The presence of four ACTL Fellows is not just a point of pride; it's a testament to how we practice law."

For clients, this means unparalleled advocacy. For younger attorneys, it means mentorship from some of the best legal minds in the profession. And for the community, it means representation rooted in integrity.

Looking Ahead

With its ACTL Fellows, Rogers Towers is poised to continue delivering exceptional litigation services across Florida and beyond. From complex business disputes and product liability to healthcare litigation and constitutional matters, the firm remains a trusted partner in even the most challenging legal environments.

To learn more about the firm's Litigation Department and trial experience, visit:

www.rtlaw.com/business-and-tort-litigation

About Rogers Towers

Founded in 1905, Rogers Towers is one of Florida's oldest and most respected full-service law firms. With offices throughout the state, the firm represents individuals, businesses, and government entities across a broad range of legal disciplines. Its reputation for integrity, client service, and legal excellence continues to grow—with every trial, every transaction, and every client served.

Media Contact

Susie Adams, Rogers Towers, P.A., 1 904-346-5901, [email protected]

SOURCE Rogers Towers, P.A.