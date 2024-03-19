Four Female Leaders from Mercer Advisors Named to the 2024 Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State

The recognition supports our focus on developing female advisors, which contributes directly to our support of women investors in achieving financial freedom. Post this

The four women from Mercer Advisors named to the Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State are:

Jessica Caruso, CFP® – Executive Managing Director leads Client Experience and the Western Division in delivering unified and integrated financial planning and investment management to clients. She is a member of the company's Investment Committee, Executive Leadership Council, and the Steering Committee for the InvestHERs initiative.

Laura Combs, CFP® – Executive Managing Director leads the Wealth Path Group and Northern Division in delivering unified and integrated financial planning and investment management to clients. She is a member of the company's Investment Committee, Executive Leadership Council, and the Steering Committee for the InvestHERs initiative.

Jojo Cresci, CFP® – Senior Wealth Advisor and Senior Director of NorCal Region provides investment advice, portfolio design, and financial planning advice to both private and institutional clients. She is also a member of the company's Investment Operational Committee and Content Advisory Board. This is Jojo's third consecutive year receiving this recognition.

Tracey Turko, CFP®, MPAS®, AEP® – Senior Wealth Advisor and Senior Director is focused on creating long-term financial strategies that reflect the values and lifestyles of her clients. She is also a member of Mercer Advisors' Investment Committee and the Steering Committee for the InvestHERs initiative. This is Tracey's fourth consecutive year receiving this recognition.

"These female leaders exemplify excellence in the financial advisory industry as well as our company's commitment to a diverse workforce and serving female clients," said Martine Lellis, Chief Talent Officer for Mercer Advisors. "Our InvestHERs women's initiative is designed to attract and support females across the company. We are proud that 50% of our client-facing team is female, significantly higher than the industry average."

*The Forbes ranking of America's Top Women Wealth Advisors and Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative data, learned through surveys and interviews conducted by telephone, in-person and virtually to evaluate best practices, such as service models, investing models and compliance records as well as quantitative data, such as revenue trends and assets under management. All advisors have a minimum of seven years' experience. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK receive a fee in exchange for rankings.

About Mercer Advisors

Established in 1985, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ("Mercer Advisors") is a total wealth management and financial planning firm that provides comprehensive, fee-based investment management, financial planning, family office services, retirement benefits and distribution planning, estate and tax planning, insurance solutions, and corporate trustee and trust administration services. Mercer Advisors Inc. is a parent company of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. (RIA), and Regis Acquisitions, Inc. (RIA). Both are majority owned by Oak Hill Capital, Genstar Capital, and Altas Partners. Mercer Global Advisors, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is privately held, has 1,080 employees, and operates nationally through more than 90 locations across the country. Mercer Advisors manages over $56 billion in client assets. For more information, visit http://www.merceradvisors.com.

Important Information

Company statistics as of January 31, 2024. Client assets refers to client assets under management (AUM) and client assets under advisement (AUA) by both Mercer Global Advisors Inc. and Regis Acquisition Inc. Client Assets includes assets gained from recent acquisitions where the advisory agreements have been properly assigned to Mercer Global Advisors, but the custodial accounts have yet to be transferred and/or the accounts have yet to be migrated to Mercer Global Advisors' portfolio management system. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. and Regis Acquisition Inc. are affiliated SEC registered investment advisers and deliver investment advisory and family office related services. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. and Regis Acquisition Inc., are subsidiaries of Mercer Advisors Inc., a parent company not involved with investment services.

Mercer Advisors is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice to clients. All estate planning documentation preparation and other legal advice is provided through select third parties unrelated to Mercer Advisors. Tax preparation and tax filing are a separate fee from Mercer Advisors' investment management and planning services. Trustee services are offered through select third parties with which a client would engage directly. Mercer Global Advisors has a related insurance agency. Mercer Advisors Insurance Services, LLC (MAIS) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mercer Advisors Inc. Employees of Mercer Global Advisors serve as officers of MAIS. MAIS provides individual life, disability, long term care coverage, and property and casualty coverage through various insurance companies.

Please Note: Limitations. Neither rankings and/or recognitions by unaffiliated rating services, publications, media, or other organizations, nor the achievement of any professional designation, certification, degree, or license, membership in any professional organization, or any amount of prior experience or success, should be construed by a client or prospective client as a guarantee that he/she will experience a certain level of results if Mercer Advisors or its investment professionals are engaged, or continues to be engaged, to provide investment advisory services. A fee was not paid by either Mercer Advisors or its investment professionals to receive the award or ranking. The award or ranking is based upon specific criteria and methodology (see ranking criteria/methodology). No ranking or recognition should be construed as an endorsement by any past or current client of Mercer Advisors or its investment professionals.

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. (CFP Board) owns the certification marks CFP®, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™, and CFP® (with plaque design) in the United States, which it authorizes use of by individuals who successfully complete CFP Board's initial and ongoing certification requirements.

