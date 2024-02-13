Four Frederick Business Leaders Graduate from Leadership Maryland

David Fike '16 (LM), president and CEO, Leadership Maryland shares, "From the very beginning, the members of this year's class demonstrated their willingness to engage and learn as we traveled around the state. They truly embraced this experience, and I am excited to see how they will apply it." Post this

These Frederick area leaders hail from various backgrounds and experiences but they share a communal passion for Frederick. They plan to leverage their Leadership Maryland experience to foster and grow statewide connections that strengthen and amplify the impact of local programs and initiatives.

Ms. Bollinger's background includes over 20 years economic development experience. Her role supports the overall economic health of Frederick County and develops a targeted strategy to proactively support, retain and foster the growth of existing businesses and to attract new businesses that bring career opportunities to Frederick.

As a member of the city's leadership team since 2017, Ms. Ford-Naill's current role focuses on identifying and leveraging community assets to expand and grow economic opportunity. She provides local businesses support, collaborates with stakeholders to attract community investment, and cultivates innovation and entrepreneurship opportunities across multiple key industry sectors.

Mr. Querry is responsible for advancing and directing policies and objectives of the association involving local, state, and federal government. With over 25 years with A2LA, he is tasked with building and maintaining relationships with key government officials to lead efforts to obtain approval in new regulatory programs related to calibration laboratories, biorepositories, and technical laboratory support organizations.

Dr. Waters has 15 years of expertise in program evaluation, business process improvement, event planning/production, and change management. She oversees the internal operations of the department, including communications, managing grants, and other responsibilities.

"On behalf of our staff, board, and membership, I congratulate our 30th Leadership Maryland class on completing the program and joining our alumni family," said David Fike '16 (LM), president and CEO, Leadership Maryland. "From the very beginning, the members of this year's class demonstrated their willingness to engage and learn as we traveled around the state. They truly embraced this experience, and I am excited to see how they will apply it."

Leadership Maryland is open to senior-level executives with significant achievements in either their careers and/or their communities. Ideal Leadership Maryland members have a desire to learn more about Maryland's most critical issues and a personal commitment to be a force for positive change in their organizations, their communities, and their state. For more information about Leadership Maryland, please visit http://www.LeadershipMD.org, call 410-841-2101 or email [email protected].

Leadership Maryland is a non-profit organization offering professional and youth development programs dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its current and future leaders. Established in 1992, Leadership Maryland's professional development program selects as many as 53 diverse and accomplished executives from Maryland's public and private sectors each year to come together as a class for an eight-month learning program focused on the state's most vital social, economic and environmental issues. Leadership Maryland also offers Maryland Leadership Workshops (MLW), the state's premier leadership development program for middle and high school students. For more than 65 years, MLW has provided peer-led summer residential and community outreach programs that empower participants – known as delegates – to take ownership of their personal development as they grow in self-awareness, set measurable goals, and collaborate with peers in diverse groups. Together, Leadership Maryland and MLW have established thousands of Marylanders on their lifelong leadership path, equipped with the knowledge, skills, and connections needed to influence positive change in all aspects of their lives and within our state. To learn more, please visit leadershipmd.org or mlw.org .

