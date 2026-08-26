Four Goranson Bain Ausley Attorneys Named 2027 Best Lawyers® "Lawyer of the Year"

"Kris, Aimee, Kathryn and Eric each bring deep experience, but they also understand that every client and every family is different. That combination — depth of experience and advice tailored to the individual client — is at the heart of how we practice family law at GBA." Post this

Best Lawyers® awards "Lawyer of the Year" to one attorney in each practice area and metropolitan region based on the highest overall peer feedback. Four GBA attorneys earning the distinction in a single year reflects the depth of experience available to clients across different family law needs and approaches to resolution.

"What these four lawyers share is exceptional judgment and a commitment to helping clients make sound decisions at consequential points in their lives. Kris, Aimee, Kathryn and Eric each bring deep experience, but they also understand that every client and every family is different. That combination — depth of experience and advice tailored to the individual client — is at the heart of how we practice family law at GBA."

– P. Lindley Bain, Managing Partner | Goranson Bain Ausley

Kristen A. Algert — 2027 Austin Collaborative Law: Family Law "Lawyer of the Year"

Kristen A. Algert is a family law attorney in Austin who focuses on collaborative divorce, mediation, and complex property division. This 2027 recognition is her ninth Best Lawyers® "Lawyer of the Year" honor overall and her sixth for Collaborative Law: Family Law, with previous honors spanning Collaborative Law: Family Law, Family Law, and Family Law Mediation.

Kristen Algert has more than 35 years of experience in family law. She helps clients identify their goals, understand their options, and find constructive solutions to complex family transitions. Her practice includes Collaborative Divorce, mediation, and marital agreements, with particular experience in complex property, separate property, and inherited and multigenerational family wealth.

Kris is Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and holds the Master Credential in Collaborative Law from Collaborative Divorce Texas. She is a member of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers and a past president of Collaborative Divorce Texas, and has helped advance collaborative practice through leadership, teaching and training.

Aimee Pingenot Key — 2027 Dallas/Fort Worth Collaborative Law: Family Law "Lawyer of the Year"

Aimee Pingenot Key is a family law attorney in Dallas/Fort Worth who handles divorce and child custody matters, including cases involving mental health, addiction, and high conflict. Drawing on her background in social work and psychology, Aimee Pingenot Key helps clients understand both the immediate issues in a case and how the decisions they make can affect their families over time.

Aimee is Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and a Credentialed Collaborative Professional through Collaborative Divorce Texas. She is also recognized in the 2027 edition of The Best Lawyers in America® for Family Law and Family Law Mediation.

Kathryn J. Murphy — 2027 Dallas/Fort Worth Family Law "Lawyer of the Year"

Kathryn J. Murphy is a family law attorney in Plano and Dallas/Fort Worth who represents clients in high-net-worth divorce and other complex matters involving significant property, closely held businesses, executive compensation, and contested custody. This is her fourth Best Lawyers® "Lawyer of the Year" recognition for Family Law, following honors in 2015, 2017, and 2019, and she has been recognized by The Best Lawyers in America® for Family Law continuously since 2003. Kathryn Murphy helps clients understand the legal and financial implications of the decisions ahead and develop a strategy based on their priorities and long-term interests.

Kathryn Murphy is Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and a Diplomate of the American College of Family Trial Lawyers, an invitation-only organization limited to 100 family law trial attorneys nationwide. She is also a Fellow of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers and the International Academy of Family Lawyers and a past chair of the State Bar of Texas Family Law Council.

Eric A. Robertson — 2027 Austin Family Law Mediation "Lawyer of the Year"

Eric A. Robertson is a family law attorney and mediator in Austin with more than 30 years of experience helping clients resolve matters involving complex assets, business interests, contested custody, mental health, and addiction. This is his second Best Lawyers® "Lawyer of the Year" recognition, following his 2018 Austin Family Law honor.

With extensive litigation experience alongside training in collaborative law and mediation, Eric Robertson helps clients understand their options and make informed decisions about when to pursue a negotiated resolution and when litigation may be necessary.

Eric Robertson is Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, a Fellow of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers, and a Certified Arbitrator through AAML. He is also recognized in the 2027 edition of The Best Lawyers in America® in four areas: Family Law, Collaborative Law: Family Law, Family Law Mediation, and Family Law Arbitration.

About Goranson Bain Ausley

Goranson Bain Ausley is the largest law firm in Texas exclusively practicing family law, with offices in Austin, Dallas, Flower Mound, Fort Worth, Granbury, Midland, Plano, and San Antonio. GBA helps clients navigate divorce, child custody, complex property matters, and other family law issues with sound advice, strategic advocacy, and a focus on the future.

Media Contact

Chelsea Nark, Goranson Bain Ausley, 1 4692324704, [email protected], www.gbafamilylaw.com

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