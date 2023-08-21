Four Goranson Bain Ausley Lawyers Recognized in the 2024 Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America

We take immense pride in the unparalleled strength of our talented group of associates. This recognition reinforces GBA's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional client value— pursuing constructive resolutions with every means possible to protect assets and preserve relationships. Tweet this

"We take immense pride in the unparalleled strength of our talented group of associates," stated Goranson Bain Ausley's Managing Partner, Lindley Bain. "This recognition reinforces GBA's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional client value— pursuing constructive resolutions with every means possible to protect assets and preserve relationships."

Goranson Bain congratulates the following lawyers for their well-deserved recognition in the 2024 edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America:

Megan Decadi receives this honor for the second consecutive year, while Mona Hosseiny-Tovar, Ally Caskey and Sarah Aminzadeh Milinsky earn their first-time recognition.

This accolade stands as a testament to our attorneys' dedication to their clients and their exceptional family law practices. We are proud of the talent and commitment exhibited by our legal team.

About Goranson Bain Ausley

Goranson Bain Ausley Family Law is the largest law firm in Texas exclusively practicing family law, building on a long-standing record of trustworthy, successful advocacy for clients. For more than 40 years, Goranson Bain Ausley has fostered a constructive and strategic approach to help clients protect assets, control costs, minimize disruption, and achieve the most advantageous results. The firm's attorneys not only represent clients but also teach, serve community organizations and work to advance family law legislation in Texas.

In 2023, U.S. News & World Report named Goranson Bain Ausley a Best Law Firm in its U.S. News – Best Lawyers® for family law and family law mediation, an achievement that involved a rigorous independent evaluation process.

