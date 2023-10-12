Four Hargrove Controls & Automation Trailblazing Engineers Named Among CFE Media and Technology's Engineering Leaders Under 40

These outstanding individuals are following a legacy of excellence that previous Hargrove Teammates have achieved while forging their own that will be tough to match. Tweet this

The four engineers representing Hargrove Controls & Automation include Matthew Bailey and Megan McIntosh from Mobile, Alabama and Chase Beard and Elliot Miller from Atlanta, Georgia.

"Matthew's, Chase's, Megan's, and Elliot's commitment to Hargrove's core values and their dedication to excellence and growth is the reason they are top performers within our company," said Uwe Kurfurst, Hargrove Controls & Automation Industry Engineering Leader. "It is an impressive feat for Hargrove Controls & Automation to have continued representation in the program each year and demonstrates our commitment to engineering excellence."

Last year, the Engineering Leaders Under 40 class of 2022 featured five Hargrove Controls & Automation engineers – from technical consultants to controls and automation engineers – including the Control System Integrators Association (CSIA) 2023 Rising Star Award recipient Sean Phillips.

About Hargrove Controls & Automation

Hargrove Controls & Automation, a CSIA Certified system integrator, is a subsidiary of Hargrove Engineers & Constructors, a global EPC firm. The company is one of few multi-service automation groups in the country for plant automation, safety systems, industrial internet of things, and industrial digitalization. Since its inception in 2012, the Hargrove Controls & Automation Team has grown to consist of process control engineers and specialists, certified process safety engineers, cybersecurity professionals, networking specialists, instrumentation designers, and panel builders who specialize in DCS/PLC/SIS system integration & migration, digitalization, cybersecurity, panel fabrication, and process safety. Client satisfaction and project success earned the company placement as Control Engineering Magazine's 2022 System Integrator of the Year. For more information, visit Hargrove Controls & Automation's website and LinkedIn.

Founded in Mobile, Alabama in 1995, Hargrove Engineers & Constructors is a full-service EPC, automation, life sciences, and technical services firm whose success stems from cultivating the most talented engineering and construction professionals while valuing long-term client relationships. For more information about Hargrove, please visit hargrove-epc.com.

