Four Mercer Advisors Top Executives Recognized in the 2023 WealthManagement.com Industry Awards Program

Chief Marketing Officer, Gary Foodim, joined Mercer Advisors in 2021 to accelerate the firm's growth. In his role as CMO, Mr. Foodim is building out a modern marketing team to help Mercer Advisors meet the challenges of a rapidly changing industry. Mr. Foodim recently led a brand refresh that has transformed the Mercer Advisors brand and differentiated it in a crowded, and often similar, category. In addition, Mr. Foodim, built out a performance marketing team that is well positioned to drive direct lead generation in 2023 and beyond through a variety of digital and offline marketing efforts.

Christine Cataldo is Mercer Advisors' first Chief Technology and Digital Officer. As Mercer Advisors CTDO, Ms. Cataldo leads a 48-person technology team that is responsible for the day-to-day technology operations, digital security, and product management. Among her achievements, Ms. Cataldo created MercerNet, an internal platform used for employee information and collaboration as well as creating Mercer Advisors' first client portal, Mercer Advisors Client Connect, a single place for clients to access all of their information.

Jeremiah Barlow is the Head of Family Wealth Services, where he leads the centralized planning teams at Mercer Advisors, including financial planning, investment management, estate planning, tax planning and preparation, trustee services, and insurance solutions. These teams allow Mercer Advisors to provide unified and integrated financial planning to clients at scale. Recently, he established Mercer Advisors' centralized financial planning and portfolio consulting teams, redefining how planning and investment management services are offered within an RIA.

As Senior Director, Financial Planning Group, Jennifer Baick's role has been centered around scaling Mercer Advisors' financial planning efforts. Ms. Baick's team has centralized the firm's financial planning standards while serving as a technical resource and providing guidance on planning concepts and strategies. Ms. Baick's team leverages advisor time by taking research, data entry, plan development off of their plates and provides research and analysis for the firm's sales team by way of pre-planning for prospective clients.

"We are beyond thrilled and honored to be recognized as a multi-winner in this year's awards program," said Mercer Advisors CEO, Dave Welling, who has been recognized as a two-time winner for CEO of the Year in the Awards Program. "This recognition for the outstanding work of our senior leadership team shows how we are fundamentally changing what it means to be a national RIA firm in how we are delivering the highest quality wealth management services to thousands of clients across the country."

About Mercer Advisors

Established in 1985, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ("Mercer Advisors") is a full-service wealth management firm that specializes in providing investment advice, financial and estate planning, and taxes, and trustee and trust administration services. It is one of the largest Registered Investment Advisers and financial planning firms in the U.S. with $53 billion in client assets. Headquartered in Denver, Mercer Advisors is privately held, has over 940 employees, and operates nationally across the country with over 70 locations. Mercer Advisors, Inc. is a parent company of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. (RIA), majority owned by both Oak Hill Capital and Genstar Capital. Mercer Global Advisors has a related insurance agency. Mercer Advisors Insurance Services, LLC (MAIS) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mercer Advisors Inc. Employees of Mercer Global Advisors serve as officers of MAIS. For Mercer Global Advisors clients who wish to purchase insurance products, MAIS has entered into a non-exclusive referral agreement with Strategic Partner(s). More information about MAIS and our Strategic Partners may be found in our Form ADV 2A. Visit us at http://www.merceradvisors.com.

Mercer Advisors is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice to clients. All estate planning documentation preparation and other legal advice is provided through its affiliation with Advanced Services Law Group, Inc. Tax preparation and tax filing are a separate fee from Mercer Advisors' investment management and planning services. Trustee services are offered through select third parties with which a client would engage directly.

Company statistics as of July 31, 2023. AUM data refers to client assets under management (AUM) and client assets under advisement (AUA) by both Mercer Global Advisors Inc. and Regis Management Company. Regis Management Company is a tradename used by Regis Acquisition, Inc. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. and Regis Acquisition, Inc. are affiliated SEC registered investment advisers and deliver investment advisory and family office related services. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. and Regis Acquisition, Inc., are subsidiaries of Mercer Advisors Inc., a parent company not involved with investment services.

A panel of independent judges determined the WealthManagement.com 2023 Industry Award winners. The best in each category were selected based on quantitative measures of their initiatives such as scope, scale, adoption, and feature set. Along with qualitative measures such as innovation, creativity, and new methods of delivery.

Please Note: Limitations. Neither rankings and/or recognitions by unaffiliated rating services, publications, media, or other organizations, should be construed by a client or prospective client as a guarantee that he/she will experience a certain level of results if Mercer Advisors is engaged, or continues to be engaged, to provide investment advisory services. Rankings published by magazines, and others, generally base their selections exclusively on information prepared and/or submitted by the recognized adviser. Rankings are generally limited to participating advisers (see participation criteria/methodology). Unless expressly indicated to the contrary, Mercer Advisors did not pay a fee to be included on any such ranking. No ranking or recognition should be construed as a current or past endorsement of Mercer Advisors by any of its clients.

