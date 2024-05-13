Four Mile Capital Closes Their 19th Acquisition, their first in Nebraska

"After patiently evaluating market conditions, we are excited to have closed our first deal in the Omaha market, our first acquisition in nearly two years. We're happy to be part of the community" Post this

The upscale suburban asset offers significant resident amenities, including a resort-style swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center, yoga studio, exterior courtyard with BBQ, picnic areas, fire pit, attached and detached garages, controlled access, elevator access, resident clubhouse, recreation room, and a package receiving area.

The unit finishes include 9-foot ceiling heights, open concept floor plans, modern vinyl plank flooring, oversized closets, in-unit washer and dryer, private patios and balconies, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, modern finishes, and smart home technology.

"After turning over literally hundreds of stones in the past year, we were thrilled to find Axis and successfully transact on this closing. Purchasing a brand-new, class-A asset at a significant discount to replacement cost, with strong in-place cash-flow, a projected year one 6.5% cap rate, and a sub 20% rent-to-income ratio, positions us well to outperform our initial proforma and deliver on exceptional risk-adjusted returns for our investors," said Ryan Atkin, Four Mile Chief Investment Officer and partner.

Four Mile Capital continues to pursue stabilized and select value-add investment opportunities in secondary and tertiary markets throughout the U.S., with a specific focus in the Mountain West, Midwest and Southeast. FMC employs an opportunistic strategy in acquiring off-market, limited-market and select fully marketed properties that fall below the radar of its institutional peers, targeting investments with a total capitalization between $10MM and $60MM, and between $5MM and $20MM of equity.

Four Mile Capital was formed in 2016 and is led by three veteran real estate principals: Chris Geer, Eric Mallon and Ryan Atkin. Their current portfolio consists of nearly 2,500 units valued at close to $500M, but collectively, they have been involved in the ownership, acquisition, asset management and property management of over 14,000 multifamily units representing over $1B+ in value and have proven their ability to identify and unlock asset value by instituting capital improvement programs and best management practices.

