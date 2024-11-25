Four New Products from Scosche® Industries Honored With Global Media Awards At 2024 SEMA Show

Scosche innovations rise to the top among 3,000 new product submissons

OXNARD, Calif., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- COSCHE Industries, a leading innovator of award-winning consumer technology and accessories, and the #1 Mount and FM Transmitter brand* in North America is pleased to announce that four of their new products were awarded SEMA Global Media Awards (GMA).

This year the GMA voting panel reviewed nearly 3,000 new products that were featured at the SEMA Show. Each journalist selected 10 products that would be of most interest to their publications' readers, and most likely to succeed commercially in their respective countries. Scosche is extremely honored to be recognized by this prestigious international automotive community, for their cutting-edge designs and technology.

The judges selected the following Scosche products:

The PowerVolt™ Pro Finder, a 42W Dual-Port Power Delivery Car Charger with a built-in Finder that locates a vehicle from your phone. The Pro Finder integrates seamlessly with the Apple® Find My app and also charges up to two devices simultaneously.

Selected by Mike Kojima of MotoIQ, USA.

The MagSafe® compatible MagicMount™ MS Heavy Duty Phone/Tablet Mount is built with premium aluminum and extra strong magnets to keep your phone or tablet securely in place—no matter where, and how hard, you drive. It comes with two arm length options to suit regular and deep dash vehicles.

Selected by Juan Carlos Cuellar of Sobre Ruedas, Honduras.

The PowerVolt 100 – Six-Port Car Charger can charge six devices (three in the front seats and three in the back) simultaneously, with 100W of total power. The charger and charging hub are connected with a 5 Ft cable, eliminating tangled cables and passengers waiting to charge their devices.

Selected by Young-Jun Yu of Car and Tech, South Korea.

The MagicMount Flask combines the benefits of a secure and adjustable MagSafe compatible phone mount with a high-quality insulated beverage bottle. The flip up straw lets you sip without removing the lid and it even keeps your pet hydrated with the removable silicone sleeve.

Selected by Juan Carlos Cuellar of Sobre Ruedas, Honduras.

#1 Mount Brand

*Source: Circana, /Retail Tracking Service, Mobile Holders/Stands, Excluding Mobile Holder Type: Mobile Grip/Stand, Unit Sales, Jan. 2021– May 2024 combined.

Circana/Retail Tracking Service, U.S. & Canada, PDPA Connectivity, Type: Wireless/FM Transmitters/ Modulators, Jan. 2020 - May, 2023 combined.

Note: The Scosche MagicMount phone mount system was granted two design patents: D790,960 and D831,462.

Follow us on: Instagram (@scoscheinc) and @scosche on X, Facebook, Pinterest,YouTube, TikTok, and LinkedIn, for the latest news on all of the company's award-winning consumer tech and car audio products and accessories. And also visit our company Press Room on Scosche.com.

About SCOSCHE: Founded in 1980, SCOSCHE Industries is an award-winning innovator of consumer technology and car audio products – committed to delivering superior product quality and functionality, exceptional value and unmatched customer service. The designers and engineers at SCOSCHE develop products that reflect a rich heritage in audio and mobile technologies. SCOSCHE finds inspiration in the California lifestyle, culture, music and people. These influences can be seen in the accessories and products that are now in the hands, homes, offices and vehicles of people in over 50 countries. With over 400 patents/trademarks and countless industry awards received, it is easy to see why SCOSCHE is consistently at the forefront of technology and innovation. http://www.scosche.com

Media Contact

Chris Herbert, Scosche, 6144488703, [email protected], www.scosche.com

Twitter

SOURCE Scosche