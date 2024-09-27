Four Puerto Vallarta Hotels Honored With Prestigious Michelin Key Distinction

Xinalani earns top 'Three Key' rating, one of only three hotels in Mexico to achieve this honor

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Michelin Guide has recognized four of Puerto Vallarta's luxury and boutique hotels in its inaugural Michelin Key selection, a new international benchmark for excellence in hospitality. Xinalani was awarded the coveted Three Key distinction, placing it among an elite group of just three hotels in Mexico to receive the top rating, underscoring its leadership in sustainable luxury travel. BellView Boutique Hotel, Casa Kimberly and Hacienda San Angel each received the One Key distinction, further cementing Puerto Vallarta's reputation for blending cultural heritage, exceptional service and distinctive design—hallmarks of the region's hospitality.

The Michelin Key system, the latest addition to the prestigious Guide's accolades, highlights properties offering unparalleled guest experiences that go beyond amenities. Hotels are rigorously evaluated across five key areas: architecture and interior design, quality and consistency of service, overall personality and character, value for the price and a significant contribution to the guest experience in a particular setting. Much like Michelin Stars for restaurants, the three-tier key system—with Three Keys representing the highest honor—celebrates the world's finest hotels.

Michelin Key Recipients in Puerto Vallarta:

Xinalani: A World-Class Eco-Luxury Retreat

Tucked away on the secluded Quimixto Beach and accessible only by boat, Xinalani offers an exclusive eco-luxury escape. Renowned as a world-class yoga retreat, the property features breathtaking ocean views from every room and standalone private casitas, many perched high in the mountains. The open-air design, with palm-thatched roofs, combines natural serenity with luxurious touches such as private plunge pools, gourmet healthy meals and access to a private beach. Beyond daily yoga and meditation sessions, guests can enjoy cooking classes, salsa dancing, massages and spa treatments. For those seeking adventure, eco-experiences like jungle hikes, whale watching and surfing await, all set against the stunning backdrop of the Pacific coast.

BellView Boutique Hotel: A Timeless Gem in the Heart of Puerto Vallarta

Located in the historic "Gringo Gulch" neighborhood, just behind the iconic Church of Our Lady of Guadalupe, BellView Boutique Hotel melds antique charm with intimate luxury. With only seven rooms and suites, the hotel exudes historical elegance, featuring vintage furnishings that evoke a bygone era while offering modern comforts. Its elevated location provides the best view of the famous crown atop the Guadalupe Church, backdropped by Banderas Bay, with unforgettable sunsets that guests can enjoy from La Cappella, the open-air restaurant serving contemporary Italian cuisine. Ideally positioned for exploring Puerto Vallarta's authentic culture, BellView stands apart from the modern hotel zone, offering a quiet escape steps from the center of town.

Casa Kimberly: A Historic Icon of Romance and Elegance

Once the cherished homes of Hollywood legends Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, Casa Kimberly is a captivating blend of history, romance and luxury. Its nine regal suites, including the grand Elizabeth Taylor Suite—her former quarters—are uniquely designed, combining modern amenities with traditional style. Most suites offer panoramic views of Banderas Bay, the Sierra Madre Mountains and the vibrant, red-roofed cityscape. The iconic "Puente del Amor" (Bridge of Love), built by Burton in 1964 as a birthday gift to Taylor, still stands as a symbol of their legendary love story, connecting the two properties. Meticulously renovated in 2010, Casa Kimberly features indulgent touches such as marble pillars, plunge pools and Jacuzzis, while preserving its rich history with restored antiques and hand-painted tiles. Guests can enjoy fine dining at The Iguana Restaurant, with its contemporary Mexican menu and adjacent tequila bar, or unwind with personalized treatments at the on-site spa.

Hacienda San Angel: A Luxurious Hideaway of Timeless Sophistication

Perched on the hillside overlooking Banderas Bay, Hacienda San Angel offers a boutique experience defined by luxury and bespoke service. Twelve beautifully appointed suites, including the lavish San Miguel Presidential Suite, showcase hand-carved antique furnishings, private terraces and boundless views of the bay and Sierra Madre Mountains. Guests enjoy tailored experiences with personalized concierge services and curated in-room dining, while lush gardens, romantic courtyards and heated rooftop pools provide havens of relaxation. The hotel's gourmet restaurant offers an exclusive dining experience with stunning coastal vistas.

About Puerto Vallarta

Nestled between the rugged Sierra Madre Mountains and Banderas Bay on Mexico's balmy Pacific coast, Puerto Vallarta is the quintessential Mexican beach destination. Puerto Vallarta's year-round warm climate, easy direct access from major markets in the United States and Canada, and a range of accommodation options have made it a top choice for a stress-free tropical escape. Authentic culture can be discovered around every corner in Puerto Vallarta, from the charming cobblestone streets downtown to the art-filled Malecon, and the lively Romantic Zone – a favorite enclave amongst LGBTQ+ travelers. Puerto Vallarta's picturesque beaches and aquatic activities lure travelers, and its welcoming hospitality, top-notch gastronomy, and outdoor adventures keep them coming back time and time again.

