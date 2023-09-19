Four Seasons and Cisneros Real Estate Introduce Four Seasons Private Residences Tropicalia Designed by Internationally Renowned Architect Isay Weinfeld

The design of the Villas and Residences features extensive outdoor living spaces with flow-through interiors, and a distinct understanding of living in the tropics that will appeal to the most sophisticated and discerning buyers. Tweet this

"Four Seasons Private Residences at Tropicalia is the most exciting new ownership opportunity in the Caribbean and brings a new level of privacy and ultra-luxury to the Dominican Republic," says Mike Collins, CEO of IMI Worldwide Properties. "The design of the Villas and Residences features extensive outdoor living spaces with flow-through interiors, and a distinct understanding of living in the tropics that will appeal to the most sophisticated and discerning buyers."

Located on a 60-acre (24 hectare) site along the pristine beachfront of Playa Esmeralda, an hour's drive from Punta Cana International Airport, Tropicalia is the private estate of the Cisneros family, who are committed to the long-term ownership of the breathtaking site. The exquisite natural surroundings feature white-sand beaches, aquamarine waters, lush forests and mangroves and much more to discover.

About Four Seasons Private Residences Dominican Republic at Tropicalia

The 25 branded beachfront residences, offered in both standalone and condo-style units, will be fully furnished with expansive outdoor living and the latest technology. Each condo-style residence will feature a private plunge pool. Ground-floor units will include an expansive outdoor patio nestled among private gardens while upper-floor units will embrace spectacular ocean views. Standalone villas will feature direct views and access to the beach, with large, private outdoor living areas and a lap pool.

Exclusive to homeowners in Tropicalia, residents will enjoy service and care from a dedicated Four Seasons team, led by a Director of Residences and residential concierge. This service-rich environment will allow residents a seamless lifestyle, with experiences on offer from hiring a private chef to arranging a private spa or fitness treatment in the comforts of their own home. Most importantly, with Four Seasons acting as the property managers of their home, residents can also have complete confidence that their investment is in trusted hands whether at home or abroad. A dedicated arrival and reception will provide security and privacy, along with access to private office areas and owners' storage, allowing the storage of personal items while at or away from the resort.

Complementing the luxury lifestyle offerings exclusive to residents, they will also enjoy unrestricted access to amenities at the neighbouring Four Seasons Resort Dominican Republic at Tropicalia, a 95-key sustainable beachfront luxury resort. This will include access to the restaurants and bars (the signature specialty restaurant, beachside grill, poolside bar, ceviche bar, juice bar, marketplace and sundry shop, coffee shop and rum bar); the spa, fitness and wellness facilities and activity programming; and a Kids For All Seasons children's club where kids ages 4-12 can enjoy dedicated amenities and activities specific to their age group. Residents can also enjoy leisure activities such as stand-up paddle boarding, kite surfing, kayaking, sailing and snorkelling as well as racquet sports including tennis, padel and pickleball.

Off property, residents will also have access to a multitude of nearby activities coordinated and curated through their residential team, including aquatic activities such as scuba diving, catamaran tours, sailing, boat rides through the mangrove forests, trips to Los Haitises National Park and seasonal whale-watching excursions in SamanA Bay. Tropicalia also offers nearby land excursions including mountain biking, hiking and trekking the lush mountainous terrain. For golf lovers, Tropicalia's Tom Doak golf course is expected to open after the completion of the Four Seasons Resort.

Isay Weinfeld, architect and designer for the project, is an internationally renowned Brazilian architect whose work spans luxurious modernist resorts, residences and restaurants throughout the world. Isay pursues projects with the restless wonder of a true multidisciplinary artist, taking inspiration from the local context, materials, culture and community. Among countless projects developed over the years, some of Weinfeld's highlights are the hotels designed for Grupo Fasano in SCo Paulo, Fasano Las Piedras in Punta del Este, Fasano Salvador and Fasano Boa Vista in Porto Feliz, the Livraria da Vila bookstores in SCo Paulo, the Square Nine Hotel in Belgrade, and La Petite Afrique Building in Monaco in addition to a line of office furniture designed for Geiger/Herman Miller.

Weinfeld's design for Tropicalia is innately low-impact and draws inspiration from the island's native materials and colonial-era towns. Coralina limestone, brick and stucco echo the country's history, harmonizing with the surroundings and conveying a sense of authenticity. His timeless, sophisticated modern design reflects a tropical touch. The nonlinear format will encourage guests and residents alike to continuously discover the resort, as the buildings integrate with the lush landscape to give the sense of being immersed in nature.

Connecting with the Local Community in Tropicalia

Nearing a century in business and now under the leadership of Adriana Cisneros, the Cisneros family believes Tropicalia has the potential to improve lives while respecting and restoring the environment. It is poised to become a model for environmental conservation and sustainable high-end, low-density development built around four pillars: 1) sound business practices; 2) environmental balance; 3) thoughtful architecture and responsible construction; and 4) advancing community development and inclusion through FundaciSn Tropicalia.

Cisneros founded FundaciSn Tropicalia more than a decade ago, understanding that sustainability begins with the local community. Since 2008, the foundation has been working alongside the Miches community implementing initiatives in education, gender equality, economic participation, cultural identity and environmental awareness. Now an award-winning nonprofit foundation, it has invested millions into Miches, driving sustainable socioeconomic development programs by working in partnership with the community and institutions from the private, public, civil society and academic sectors. The diversity of its partnerships allows for innovative, high-impact programs and the efficient use of resources.

As signatory to the United Nations Global Compact, Tropicalia has been issuing annual sustainability reports since 2011 that outline development milestones and sector-specific details relevant to the project's sustainability journey, referencing widely used frameworks such as the Sustainable Development Goals and the Global Reporting Initiative. These benchmarks offer a roadmap that enables alignment of Tropicalia's corporate objectives with the global agenda for responsible development.

With a focus on socioeconomic inclusion and sustainable development practices, Tropicalia seeks to share and inspire local cultural experiences by inviting guests and residents to participate in activities that help sustain the surrounding community and environment. They include PROTORTUGA, a sustainability initiative to care for leatherback turtles in the coastal area of Miches. Guests will be able to observe and participate in habitat preservation. Tropicalia offers a wide range of volunteer opportunities, such as visits to after-school programs connected to the foundation's Soy niQa, soy importante program focused on gender equality and inclusion, and activities at Estancia La Querencia, the organic farm that implements capacity training, organic agricultural practices and farm-to-table experiences. Each of these initiatives gives Tropicalia residents the opportunity to immerse themselves into the local culture and to take part in positive change.

Tropicalia's residents will also enjoy a symbiotic relationship with land and sea, working closely with the Cisneros family's sustainable organic farm, Estancia La Querencia. The farm is certified in organic cacao production, providing local farmers with year-round food and training in organic agricultural practices as well as supplying produce to local markets and food suppliers. Estancia La Querencia offers residents unique farm-to-table experiences and an in-depth look at local ingredients and gastronomy.

IMI Worldwide Properties Leads Luxury Real Estate Sales for Tropicalia

IMI Living Worldwide, the project's residential sales partner, is an innovative and integrated real estate firm focused on new and emerging real estate opportunities. For more than 30 years, IMI has helped to create some of the most iconic luxury resort real estate communities around the world, including more than 100 resorts and properties in 11 countries.

Punta Cana is the leading airport for travel to the Dominican Republic with direct flights from more than 26 countries and 90 airports. Flight time from New York is 4 hours, and 2.5 hours from Miami. General aviation aircraft have access to Kaynoa Airpark, a privately-owned airfield with a 4,000-foot (1,200 metre) asphalt runway, just a 30-minute drive from Tropicalia.

The Dominican Republic is a country of genuinely warm, welcoming people, offering diverse ecosystems and landscapes and a variety of culturally rich activities, excursions and gastronomy.

ABOUT CISNEROS REAL ESTATE

Tropicalia is owned by Cisneros Real Estate, the development arm of Cisneros, a diversified business group with nearly 100 years of history in media, real estate, consumer products and social leadership. The private group, led by Adriana Cisneros, has extensive business and cultural investments in the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean.

Cisneros Real Estate develops strategic, innovative and responsible tourism projects around the world. With headquarters in Miami, Cisneros Real Estate's long-view development portfolio is built on relationships with partners that share similar values and the integration of the needs and interests of the communities and environments that we impact. For more information, please visit www.cisneros.com.

Tropicalia is a sustainable luxury resort development by Cisneros Real Estate that offers sophisticated architecture in a breathtaking site of diverse natural beauty in the northeastern Dominican Republic. Four Seasons Resort Dominican Republic at Tropicalia is designed to serve as a model of sustainable luxury tourism in the Caribbean and beyond. For more information, please visit www.tropicalia.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook and X.

ABOUT FOUR SEASONS PRIVATE RESIDENCES

As one of the leaders in branded residences,‥Four Seasons‥currently operates 53 branded Private Residence properties around the world, with 65% of future‥Four Seasons‥projects including a residential component.

All‥Four Seasons‥residential offerings‥combine‥Four Seasons‥legendary people and service with bespoke hotel amenities such as spa services, in-residence dining services, housekeeping, concierge services and many more, creating a seamless experience for residence owners.

