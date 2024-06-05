Four Seasons Apartment Homes Wins Pride of Paramount Beautiful Property Award

"We appreciate this award more because it takes into account the opinions of both industry experts and residents from throughout the city of Paramount," said AMC President Danielle McCarthy. Post this

Residents of Paramount, CA, provided initial award nominations for homes and properties in five different categories, which were then reviewed by a panel of expert judges in real estate, property development, architecture and landscape design to select the most worthy candidates. Public voting on those finalists then determined the final winners in each category.

"We appreciate this award more because it takes into account the opinions of both industry experts and residents from throughout the city of Paramount," said AMC President Danielle McCarthy. "We take a lot of pride in the Four Seasons property, from the eco-friendly, drought-tolerant landscaping to all the amenities offered to our residents, whom we refer to as VIPs. AMC is a family-owned company, and we strive to foster an environment where families feel right at home."

Conveniently located on Indiana Avenue near the Paramount Drive-In Theatres and just over five miles from the Long Beach Airport, Four Seasons provides myriad resident-pleasing amenities, including four resort-style swimming pools, beautiful courtyards, on-site laundry facilities, private gated access, a dog run, BBQ grills, on-site and on-call maintenance and a pet-friendly, smoke-free environment.

"Our overarching mission at AMC is to make coming home the best part of our residents' day," McCarthy said. "Congratulations to our team members and VIPs at the Four Seasons for all contributing to the overall beauty of the property."

To learn more about Four Seasons, visit http://www.fourseasonsapartmenthomes.com or call (424) 340-0542.

About AMC

AMC is a subsidiary of Advanced Real Estate Services, Inc., a real estate investment company founded in 1982 by Richard Julian and Frank Holloway. AMC maintains and operates nearly 12,000 multifamily units in Southern California. Find out more at amcliving.com.

Camille Krahe Hardy, Advanced Management Company, (949) 595-5969, [email protected], https://www.amcliving.com/

