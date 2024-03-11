Four Seasons Building Products Group Acquires Alumawood and Equinox Louvered Roof from OmniMax International,

Four Seasons Building Products Group is excited to announce its recent acquisition of Alumawood and Equinox Louvered Roof from OmniMax International, a prominent player in the building products sector. Post this

The successful acquisition, completed on 03/08/2024, integrates further outdoor living expertise into Four Seasons Building Products Group, creating a powerhouse of solutions for both residential and commercial customers.

CEO Michael Zokle emphasized that "This move aligns with Four Seasons Building Product Group's mission to deliver unparalleled value, expand offerings, and strengthen its position in the outdoor living market."

Key benefits of the acquisition include an expanded product/service portfolio, enhanced expertise, increased market share, and improved operational efficiencies. The combined strengths of both companies aim to provide customers with a comprehensive range of outdoor living solutions.

COO Richard Harris stated, "The addition of Alumawood and Equinox underlines our commitment to exceptional products/services and customer satisfaction, we anticipate great future growth, collaboration, and continued success."

About Four Seasons Building Products Group:

Four Seasons Building Products Group, a major player in the outdoor living products industry, is part of the Latium Enterprises global group, founded by Brian Kennedy. Latium Enterprises Group boasts a diverse portfolio encompassing various home improvement brands, media ventures, and health and wellbeing products. Additionally, the group holds significant investments in global property and real estate. With revenues surpassing $1 billion, Latium Enterprises solidifies its position as a key player in multiple industries on a global scale.

Headquartered in Holbrook, New York, FSBP has a national presence, offering high-quality products and innovative solutions for outdoor living spaces. The group includes industry-leading brands like Four Seasons Sunrooms And Windows, Four Seasons Building Products, Superior-Mason Products, AlumaLine Distribution, and LK Outdoor Products. These group brands are now further enhanced with the addition of Alumawood Outdoor Living Products and Equinox Louvered Roof.

Four Seasons was counseled on this acquisition by Kevin Marsh, Partner at Angle Advisors ([email protected]) and Rob Macklin owner at Macklin Law ([email protected]), with their support, Four Seasons continues to explore acquisition opportunities to enhance its structure and offerings.

