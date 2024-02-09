Four Seasons Hotel Boston Celebrates Continued Five-Star Distinction in Forbes Travel Guide's 2024 Star Awards

Forbes Travel Guide, the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas and ocean cruises, has announced its 2024 Star Award winners, once again recognizing Four Seasons Hotel Boston with the highest rating, Five-Star. Post this

Four Seasons Hotel Boston recently completed an artful redesign of its public spaces by renowned designer Ken Fulk, who drew inspiration from the neighborhood's grand townhouses to create a collection of intimate gathering spaces and a chic new restaurant and lounge infused with character and timeless style. Complementing the makeover are new, only-at-Four-Seasons-Boston touches, including a glittering toy closet accessible to children via a magic golden key, a new gourmet coffee bar serving custom espresso drinks to guests each morning with the hotel's compliments, and the hotel's signature Vaults, refreshment pantries on each guest floor stocked with complimentary sweet and savory snacks and beverages and available to guests 24 hours a day.

"Our 25th consecutive Five-Star award is a testament to the team's dedication to creating an unforgettable stay for our guests," says General Manager Michael Pedder. "I am honored to work alongside such passionate professionals who make the extraordinary happen through genuine gestures, big and small, every day."

Forbes Travel Guide star ratings are awarded by a team of anonymous professional inspectors who travel the world to assess hotels, restaurants, and spas based on 900 objective standards. Star ratings ultimately emphasize quality of service. Five-Star properties are defined as "outstanding, often iconic properties with virtually flawless service and amazing facilities."

For more information or to book a reservation at Four Seasons Hotel Boston, please visit www.fourseasons.com/boston/ or call 1 (617) 338-4400.

About Four Seasons Hotel Boston: Overlooking America's first botanical garden, Boston's most long-standing Forbes Five-Star hotel enjoys the city's most coveted location, just steps from historic attractions, luxury shopping, and culinary gems. Nestled in the heart of the nation's most walkable city, guests of the sophisticated urban retreat will also find fine dining at Aujourd'hui, a complimentary gourmet coffee bar, a pool boasting views of the Public Garden and Beacon Hill, and a 24-hour fitness center. Whether Boston calls for leisure, business, or a celebratory milestone event, Four Seasons Hotel Boston is the choice for travelers of all kinds.

