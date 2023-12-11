Four Seasons Hotel Boston Introduces a Journey of Discovery and Enchantment for Young Guests

"At Four Seasons Hotel Boston, we are committed to ensuring that our youngest guests have an exceptional experience. The team designed the Very Important Kid program to create unforgettable memories with special acts, large and small, to make every child feel special." Post this

The Very Important Kid experience begins at the moment of arrival. Young guests are greeted with a warm, personal welcome and handed a large gold "kids-only" key. This key grants access to a sparkling toy closet tucked away behind a secret door adjacent to the front desk. Inside, children will find a delightful assortment of toys and are invited to select their favorite and embark on an enchanting adventure. One of the highlights of the new Very Important Kid program is a charming scavenger hunt designed expressly for children. Inspired by the true story of the young guest's Tooth Fairy adventure, the Four Seasons Hotel Boston team conceived a series of engaging discoveries throughout the hotel, from the indoor swimming pool area overlooking the picturesque Boston Public Garden to the Sanctuary, the hotel's private sixth-floor garden courtyard. Children are invited to follow the clues left by Willow the Swan, the hotel's resident mascot Some clues are self-guided, while others encourage interaction with the friendly and attentive hotel staff as children collect a series of mementos along the way.

Ahead of Boston's winter season, with its glittering snowflakes, warm cocoa and ice skating on the nearby Boston Common Frog Pond, Four Seasons Hotel Boston has introduced the Winter Enchantment Suite Offer. Families with little guests opting for this magical experience will be treated to an array of in-room surprises and delights, ensuring their stay is truly unforgettable. The park-view suite will captivate children's imaginations, featuring a magical in-suite tent with oversized pillows, fairy lights, a stuffed Willow the Swan toy and a kid-sized amenity tray, setting the stage for fun and excitement throughout their stay. Each morning, little ones can warm up with their very own "babyccino" cocoas as their parents enjoy complimentary espresso drinks at Sottovento, the hotel's complimentary gourmet coffee bar. Parents will also enjoy complimentary valet parking and late check-out until 2:00 p.m.

Every stay at Four Seasons Hotel Boston includes access to the hotel's signature "Vaults," refreshment pantries on every guest room floor, stocked with an array of snacks, treats, and beverages and all complimentary to hotel guests. Available 24 hours a day, the Vaults provide a convenient way for families to enjoy refreshments during their stay, whether it's a midnight snack or an afternoon treat.

