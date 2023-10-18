Four Seasons Hotel Boston Introduces City Tour Created For Future College Students

Back Bay's Reimagined Luxury Property Offers Tailored College Town Tours That Go Beyond the Academics
BOSTON, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Overlooking Boston's beloved Public Garden and nestled among the Victorian brownstone homes of the Back Bay neighborhood, Four Seasons Hotel Boston welcomes prospective students and their families this fall with its newest guest experience, "Students in the City," an exclusive insider's look at Boston's renowned colleges and universities and the unique neighborhoods that surround them. Designed in collaboration with Cambridge Historical Tours and with prospective students in mind, this experience enables students and their families to learn more about the on- and off-campus character and lifestyle of Harvard, Boston University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Boston College, and others, as they visit campuses accompanied by a private local guide.
"Touring colleges is an exciting time for students and their families," says Michael Pedder, General Manager, Four Seasons Hotel Boston. "Understanding the nuances of each institution and the neighborhood around it can not only help with the decision process, but set students up for success by ensuring they are well prepared for student life. We're excited to connect guests and their families with local experts who can share personal insights and tips on the personality of each neighborhood."
Designed to align with Boston's MBTA subway system, known locally as the "T," Students in the City offers customizable tour options, each one tailored to the student's lifestyle interests. The Red Line Tour is suitable for those who are interested in discovering the areas surrounding Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard University campuses, such as Kendall Square, Brattle Street, and Harvard Square, while the Green Line Tour is designed for students interested in Northeastern University, Boston College, and Boston University, and includes stops at the Coolidge Corner, Fenway, and Allston neighborhoods.
Tours begin at Sottovento, the hotel's new gourmet coffee bar serving made-to-order specialty coffee, tea and beverages every morning, all complimentary for hotel guests. Many of the guides are alumni and can share special insight into the colleges and universities being toured. Although the experience includes at least one ride on the T, guests will enjoy the luxury of a private chauffeur-driven ride to each campus and neighborhood of interest, and will enjoy a hosted lunch. From where to find the best vegan ice cream and fun clubs to join to the reason to never touch John Harvard's foot, Students in the City will help guests understand what life is actually like on these lauded campuses.
Tour rates for Students in the City start at USD 1,950+ for up to 6 family members. For more information or to book this experience at Four Seasons Hotel Boston, please visit fourseasons.com/boston, email [email protected], or call 1 (617) 338-4400.
About Four Seasons Hotel Boston
Overlooking America's first botanical garden, Boston's longest-standing Forbes Five-Star hotel enjoys the city's most coveted location, just steps from historic attractions, luxury shopping, and culinary gems. Nestled in the heart of the nation's most walkable city, the sophisticated urban retreat debuted a lobby-level redesign in May 2023. Guests will experience intimate dining and bar service at the new Coterie restaurant and lounge, breakfast at the elegant Aujourd'hui dining room, a complimentary gourmet coffee bar, a pool boasting views of the Public Garden and Beacon Hill, and a 24-hour fitness center. Whether Boston calls for leisure, business, or a celebratory milestone event, Four Seasons Hotel Boston is the choice for travelers of all kinds.
