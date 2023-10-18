Four Seasons Hotel Boston Introduces City Tour Created For Future College Students

We're excited to connect guests and their families with local experts who can share personal insights and tips on the personality of each neighborhood. Tweet this

Designed to align with Boston's MBTA subway system, known locally as the "T," Students in the City offers customizable tour options, each one tailored to the student's lifestyle interests. The Red Line Tour is suitable for those who are interested in discovering the areas surrounding Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard University campuses, such as Kendall Square, Brattle Street, and Harvard Square, while the Green Line Tour is designed for students interested in Northeastern University, Boston College, and Boston University, and includes stops at the Coolidge Corner, Fenway, and Allston neighborhoods.

Tours begin at Sottovento, the hotel's new gourmet coffee bar serving made-to-order specialty coffee, tea and beverages every morning, all complimentary for hotel guests. Many of the guides are alumni and can share special insight into the colleges and universities being toured. Although the experience includes at least one ride on the T, guests will enjoy the luxury of a private chauffeur-driven ride to each campus and neighborhood of interest, and will enjoy a hosted lunch. From where to find the best vegan ice cream and fun clubs to join to the reason to never touch John Harvard's foot, Students in the City will help guests understand what life is actually like on these lauded campuses.

Tour rates for Students in the City start at USD 1,950+ for up to 6 family members. For more information or to book this experience at Four Seasons Hotel Boston, please visit fourseasons.com/boston, email [email protected], or call 1 (617) 338-4400.

About Four Seasons Hotel Boston

Overlooking America's first botanical garden, Boston's longest-standing Forbes Five-Star hotel enjoys the city's most coveted location, just steps from historic attractions, luxury shopping, and culinary gems. Nestled in the heart of the nation's most walkable city, the sophisticated urban retreat debuted a lobby-level redesign in May 2023. Guests will experience intimate dining and bar service at the new Coterie restaurant and lounge, breakfast at the elegant Aujourd'hui dining room, a complimentary gourmet coffee bar, a pool boasting views of the Public Garden and Beacon Hill, and a 24-hour fitness center. Whether Boston calls for leisure, business, or a celebratory milestone event, Four Seasons Hotel Boston is the choice for travelers of all kinds.

