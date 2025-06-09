Four Seasons Hotel Boston Rings in 40 Years of Excellence

Four Seasons Hotel Boston, the city's most awarded luxury hotel, celebrates its 40th birthday this June, marking four decades of leadership in innovation, service, and community connection. Post this

As the hotel celebrates four decades of excellence, it is also embracing a vision that looks ahead and extends its leadership into the community. In honor of the special year, the team at Four Seasons Hotel Boston launched "40 Acts of Kindness," a year-long initiative championed by the Four Seasons for Good employee committee that gives back to the Boston community. Initiatives include a children's book drive, fundraising and service activities benefiting The Women's Lunch Place, internal sustainability programs including Black Earth Composting, Meatless Mondays and Earth Hour activations, and participation in beloved city traditions such as the Massachusetts General Hospital 5K Run-Walk and Pancake Breakfast, a charitable event that the hotel has supported for more than 30 years through its affiliation with the brand's Terry Fox Foundation initiative.

"At Four Seasons Hotel Boston, we believe true luxury hospitality is rooted in leadership with heart, and that genuine community connection is as essential as impeccable service," said Michael Pedder, General Manager of Four Seasons Hotel Boston. "We are honored to have been a part of the Boston community for 40 years. Our year-long initiative reflects the passion our team has for this city and the people who make it so special. As we celebrate this milestone, we are focused on honoring tradition while continuing to innovate and elevate the guest experience for the future."

In a city renowned for its rich history and traditions, Four Seasons Hotel Boston continues to set the pace with a forward-thinking approach to luxury that evolves alongside the needs of its guests and community. A recent ground floor redesign by acclaimed designer Ken Fulk introduced a refreshed aesthetic to the hotel's public spaces, complementing signature offerings such as the personalized Coffee Concierge, the whimsical Mystery Closet for young guests, and the ever-popular 24-hour Vaults snack pantries located on each guest floor.

Recognized by leading publications such as Travel + Leisure, which said, "Four Seasons Hotel Boston blends timeless luxury with thoughtful innovation, setting the tone for modern hospitality in one of America's most historic cities," the hotel remains a benchmark for excellence in the industry while continuing to play an active and vibrant role in Boston's civic and cultural life.

This milestone year also follows the hotel's 26th consecutive Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star rating, further reinforcing its position as Boston's leading luxury hospitality destination. Notably, Four Seasons Hotel Boston is one of only 10 hotels worldwide to have maintained a Five-Star rating for 25 years or more, and in addition, it has maintained its AAA Five Diamond since 1988.

For more information about Four Seasons Hotel Boston and its 40th anniversary celebrations, please visit fourseasons.com/boston or call 1 (617) 338-4400.

About Four Seasons Hotel Boston: Overlooking America's first public botanical garden, Four Seasons Hotel Boston stands as an iconic luxury destination, seamlessly blending timeless New England elegance with modern sophistication. Boston's longest-standing Forbes Five-Star hotel offers unparalleled access to historic landmarks, world-class shopping on Newbury Street, and the charming brownstones of Beacon Hill. A recent transformation of its lobby-level spaces by AD100 designer Ken Fulk introduces Coterie, an intimate brasserie-style lounge. Guests enjoy signature amenities including an indoor pool with sweeping Public Garden views, a state-of-the-art 24-hour fitness center, complimentary gourmet coffee at Sottovento, and The Vaults—curated refreshment pantries available on every guest floor—and the enchanting kids' Mystery Closet. Redefining luxury hospitality for four decades, Four Seasons Hotel Boston creates moments infused with thoughtful touches, effortless indulgence, and a sense of discovery in the heart of historic Boston.

