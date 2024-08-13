Four Seasons Hotel Boston Unveils Fully Transformed Royal Suite

Following the sweeping transformation of its lobby-level public spaces and restaurant one year ago, Four Seasons Hotel Boston today unveiled a dramatic encore: its extensively redesigned Royal Suite, a 2,590-square-foot sanctuary offering a fresh and modern take on the classic Boston Brownstone. Post this

"Our new Royal Suite is inspired by the exquisite townhomes in our Back Bay neighborhood, which balance architectural tradition with a modern point of view," said Michael Pedder, General Manager, Four Seasons Hotel Boston. "The look and feel are residential, with spaces that flow for relaxation and entertaining. It's the details that set this suite apart – from the abundance of creature comforts to the little touches that make a guest feel truly at home. We look forward to welcoming guests to the new Royal Suite."

Bold color, classic architectural details, contemporary furnishings and grand residential scale characterize the new Royal Suite, which has been designed by Niemitz Design Group, Inc., Boston. The heart of the suite is the Great Room, a 729-square-foot gathering space anchored by an oversized U-shaped sectional and a clean-lined marble fireplace. Floor-to-ceiling windows, French doors and a step-out view flood the room with light and immerse guests in a panoramic garden environment.

Designed for entertaining, the versatile Great Room accommodates a cozy family game night or a chic cocktail gathering of up to 25 guests. It features a four-seat marble bar stocked with premium spirits, including a martini set-up starring Coterie gin, created exclusively for the hotel by Short Path Distillery in nearby Everett, Massachusetts. Bar selections and all of the suite's refreshments are complimentary to guests. Behind the bar, custom millwork painted in the suite's signature blue is lined with shelves featuring an artful collection of books and objects.

Private celebrations and family dinners will be unforgettable when hosted in the suite's airy dining room, which seats up to 12 guests. Here, grasscloth walls and painted moulding in blue are accented by a gold-veined ceiling and dramatic pendant lamps that complement glittering nighttime views.

A private Cinema Room furnished with deep velvet banquettes and leather lounge chairs arranged theater-style, a custom-designed multi-room Bang & Olufsen sound system and Apple TV create the perfect setting for friends and family movie nights. Film buffs and series bingers will enjoy an array of complimentary popcorn and theater treats, the suite's private version of the Vaults, the hotel's legendary snack pantries located on each guest room floor.

When sleep calls, the Royal Suite is a sanctuary worthy of its name. A retreat within a retreat, the bedroom features a custom-made seven-foot by seven-foot Wyoming King bed dressed in signature Four Seasons linens and positioned opposite picture windows for guests to enjoy nighttime and waking views of the Public Garden from their pillow. A lavish marble bathroom and generously scaled dressing room with vanity complete the suite's expansive private quarters.

Guests indulging in leisurely mornings or late-night cravings can take advantage of the suite's pantry kitchen stocked with beverages and indulgences from a local confectioner. Made-to-order morning coffee drinks from Sottovento, the hotel's gourmet coffee bar, are a phone call or app click away, and always complimentary for hotel guests. For outdoor lounging or dining, Royal Suite guests can access the Sanctuary just outside their door. The sun-drenched garden courtyard is exclusive to Four Seasons Hotel Boston guests and offers all-day in-room dining.

Rates for the Royal Suite begin at USD14,000 plus tax per night. For more information or to book a reservation at Four Seasons Hotel Boston, please visit www.fourseasons.com/boston/ or call 1 (617) 338-4400.

About Four Seasons Hotel Boston

Overlooking America's first botanical garden, Boston's longest-standing Forbes Five-Star hotel enjoys the city's most coveted location, just steps from historic attractions, luxury shopping, and culinary gems. Nestled in the heart of the nation's most walkable city, the sophisticated urban retreat debuted a lobby-level redesign in May 2023. Guests will experience intimate dining and bar service at the new Coterie restaurant and lounge, breakfast at the elegant Aujourd'hui, a complimentary gourmet coffee bar, a pool boasting views of the Public Garden and Beacon Hill, and a 24-hour fitness center. Whether Boston calls for leisure, business, or a celebratory milestone event, Four Seasons Hotel Boston is the choice for travelers of all kinds.

Media Contact

Halle Wooten, Ella Trodd, Murphy O'Brien, Inc., 1 310-453-2539, [email protected]

SOURCE Four Seasons Hotel Boston