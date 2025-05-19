Four Seasons Hotel Silicon Valley Welcomes Summer With A Newly Renovated Rooftop Pool, Updated Suites And Vibrant Programming

"Silicon Valley is more than a tech hub," says Adora Manalo, GM of Four Seasons Hotel Silicon Valley. "It's a scenic respite with rich history, art, and amazing food. This summer, we're excited to offer the perfect getaway that showcases the best of the region." Post this

Stay

The award-winning Hotel has completed a full renovation of its 50 foot (15.2 metre) long outdoor temperature-controlled pool, pool deck and private cabanas. Totalling more than 4,000 square feet (370 square metres), this summer oasis offers comfortable loungers and private cabanas, surrounded by panoramic views of Silicon Valley. Poolside dining is available daily from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm and weekly poolside yoga classes guided by an expert instructor from Yoga Six Palo Alto offer a picture-perfect start to the day.

In addition to the revamped pool experience, Four Seasons Silicon Valley has unveiled its highly anticipated renovations to both the 1,855 square foot (172 square metre) Presidential Suite, and the 1,360 square foot (126 square metre) Luxury Suites. Designed by Chantell Walsh, Vice President, Strategic Hotels & Resorts, Recipient 2025 Hospitality Design's Women in Design Award, these newly updated suites focus on contemporary elegance and residential comfort that redefines the standard for luxury in Silicon Valley. Featuring meticulous design and a soothing colour palette that mimics Silicon Valley's picturesque landscape, each suite offers expansive wall-to-wall, floor-to-ceiling windows that fill the living space with breathtaking outdoor views. Materials such as specialty marble, silk and leather furnishings further connect the design to the destination and create spaces that are both warm and welcoming.

Located on the 10th floor, the Presidential Suite features one bedroom complete with luxury bedding from famed Italian brand Frette, one-and-a-half baths, a dressing room, two sitting areas, a formal dining room and service pantry. The en suite bathroom features double vanities crafted with specialty marble along with a deep soaking tub and oversized shower equipped with multiple jets.The Luxury Suites are available on the eighth and ninth floors and includes one bedroom, one-and-a-half-baths, a dressing room, sitting area and formal dining room with a service pantry.

Additionally, The Spa announces the launch of its new CBD services, offering guests a revitalizing wellness experience rooted in balance and relaxation. The signature Balance CBD Recovery Massage, available in 60- or 90-minute sessions, combines expert techniques with the restorative properties of CBD to promote deep physical and mental harmony. Guests may also enhance any massage with the addition of CBD Relief Balm or CBD Restore Balm, providing targeted support and heightened therapeutic benefits. This latest offering reflects the Spa's continued commitment to innovative, results-driven treatments.

Play

As part an exclusive partnership with Lucid Motors, guests can now take the wheel for up to four hours on a complimentary basis. With its sleek design, cutting-edge technology, and extended range, this high-performance vehicle allows guests to explore Silicon Valley in sustainable luxury.

Guests may choose from a guided itinerary to visit the regions many beloved destinations from Highway 92 toward Half Moon Bay, where ocean views and horseback riding along California's pristine shores await, to the heartbeat of tech innovation with visits to Google, Meta and Apple campuses, and so much more. Alternatively, guests may prefer to do away with the itinerary, roll down the windows and let the warm summer breeze and perfect playlist be the guide.

The Hotel also offers complimentary Bluejay Electric Bikes, a sustainable and scenic way to discover nearby gems such as Stanford University and the hidden Arizona Cactus Garden, located just 15 minutes from the hotel.

At part of the Hotel's cultural programming, renowned French artist Stéphane Koerwyn is running a captivating solo exhibition, When Art Becomes Fashion, through September 2025. Known for his sculptural dresses and aluminum canvas works, Koerwyn's immersive installation blends contemporary art, fashion, and innovation. The exhibition is open daily from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm for hotel guests and locals alike.

Eat and Drink

Monthly wine dinners at the Hotel's signature restaurant, Quattro, are the toast of the summer. Guests will indulge in sommelier-led pairings from estates such as organic and biodynamic winery Grgich Hills Estate (May 29, 2025) and famed champagne house Laurent Perrier (June 26, 2025), alongside a four-course journey that celebrates fresh California flavours from heirloom tomato mille-feuille to smoked duck and honey-orange namelaka.

Beginning June 13 through September 14, 2025, the Hotel will welcome back the popular summer pop-up, 1001 Nights, in which Quattro Terrace transforms into a vibrant Arabian dining and entertainment destination featuring belly dancing, signature cocktails, and rich Middle Eastern flavours under the stars.

