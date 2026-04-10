Four Seasons Nashville Penthouse Showcases Turnkey Luxury Living Above Music City

"This penthouse reflects a broader shift toward turnkey, branded residences as Nashville continues to emerge as a premier luxury market." Post this

A fully furnished half-floor penthouse at the Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Nashville is being spotlighted as a rare opportunity to acquire a turnkey luxury residence in one of America's fastest-growing high-end real estate markets.

Priced at $14.9 million, Penthouse #3901 spans 4,517 square feet on the 39th floor and features sweeping western-facing views over downtown Nashville and the iconic Broadway skyline.

The listing has already begun generating local media attention, including recent coverage in Mansion Global and Nashville Business Journal, underscoring continued momentum around ultra-luxury residential offerings in the city.

"Today's luxury buyers increasingly value immediacy — homes that are fully realized and ready to enjoy from day one," said Becca Hollis, Realtor at Weichert Realtors – The Andrews Group. "This penthouse delivers a complete lifestyle experience, pairing privacy, design, and hospitality-level service in the heart of Music City."

A Residence Designed for Effortless Living

Offered fully furnished, the penthouse includes a curated art collection, custom designer furnishings, and an integrated smart-home technology package — allowing owners to step directly into a finished luxury environment without renovation or design timelines.

The home's layout emphasizes both privacy and entertaining, featuring:

A private primary suite occupying its own residential wing, offering breathtaking panoramic views over downtown Nashville

Nearly 2,000 square feet of exceptional entertaining space, complemented by two balconies designed for elevated indoor-outdoor living.

Half-floor penthouse perched on the 39th level with dramatic western exposure, capturing iconic views of Broadway and unforgettable sunset vistas.

Showstopping chef's kitchen appointed with premium Miele appliances, Italian cabinetry, statement surfaces, and an adjacent fully equipped catering kitchen for effortless hosting at scale.

Custom architectural detailing and bespoke installations throughout the residence reflect Nashville's creative culture while maintaining a timeless luxury aesthetic.

The Rise of Branded Residences in Nashville

Located within the Four Seasons Private Residences Nashville, the penthouse exemplifies the growing demand for branded residential living — a category experiencing rapid expansion among ultra-high-net-worth buyers seeking convenience, security, and hotel-level service alongside private homeownership.

Residents enjoy access to Four Seasons amenities, including concierge services, wellness facilities, dining, and hospitality programming, creating a seamless "lock-and-leave" lifestyle.

The offering follows national attention surrounding other ultra-luxury residences within the building and reinforces Nashville's emergence as a premier destination for high-end real estate investment and relocation.

Nashville's Luxury Market Evolution

Once known primarily as a cultural and entertainment hub, Nashville has rapidly evolved into a magnet for wealth migration, corporate relocation, and lifestyle-driven homebuyers.

Penthouse #3901 reflects this shift — combining global hospitality branding with residential ownership in one of the country's most dynamic urban markets.

Property Information

Address: 160 2nd Avenue South, Penthouse #3901, Nashville, TN

Price: $14,900,000

Residence: Half-floor penthouse

Status: Fully furnished and move-in ready

For additional information or to schedule a private showing, visit MLS.

About Four Seasons Private Residences Nashville

Four Seasons Private Residences Nashville offers luxury residential ownership paired with the legendary service and hospitality of Four Seasons. Located in the heart of downtown Nashville, the property combines contemporary design, world-class amenities, and unparalleled access to the city's cultural and entertainment districts. Spanning floors 15 through 40, the private residences feature a mix of 144 residential units, consisting of 36 one-bedroom, 80 two-bedroom and 20 three-bedroom units, in addition to eight half-floor three-bedroom penthouse units.

Media Contact

Nicole Pope Gaia, NPG PR, 1 6155171960, [email protected], www.npgpr.com

SOURCE Four Seasons Nashville Penthouse