Four Seasons Private Residences Jacksonville Officially Launches Sales, Setting New Benchmark for Luxury Living in the South's Next Breakout Market

The riverfront residences mark a defining milestone for Jacksonville's evolution into a nationally recognized luxury market with branded, world-class living

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Four Seasons Hotel and Residences Jacksonville, the transformative development redefining hospitality and luxury living in one of the South's fastest growing urban markets, today announced the official launch of residential sales with Douglas Elliman, one of the largest independent residential real estate brokerages in the United States. Developed by Shanna Collective and Iguana Investments, the highly anticipated project is set to become an architectural and cultural landmark upon its debut in 2027.

The intimate collection of just 26 private residences has been meticulously designed to deliver an unrivaled living experience distinguished by craftsmanship and the legendary service of Four Seasons. With pricing starting at $4.7 million, the residences range from two to five bedrooms spanning 1,930 to 7,936 square feet and signal a bold new chapter for Jacksonville's luxury market, with early interest expected to convert into significant, multi-million-dollar sales.

"The vision for Four Seasons Private Residences Jacksonville was to create a true sanctuary, one that reflects the vibrancy of our city and honors the emerging spirit of a new era of waterfront living," said Shanna Khan, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Shanna Collective. "From beautiful vistas at dawn on your private terrace overlooking the St. Johns River to intimate evening gatherings in the residential Great Room, this investment has been designed with my personal commitment to ensure that every family feels enduring pride in their home. This is a place meant to be lived in and loved as your ultimate haven where elegance, timelessness, and comfort come together to elevate everyday life."

Situated in the heart of Jacksonville's burgeoning Sports & Entertainment District and overlooking the St. Johns River, the development will rise as a ten-story architectural statement envisioned as a modern yet timeless landmark that elevates residential living in Downtown Jacksonville. The property will feature a 170-key Four Seasons hotel alongside lifestyle-driven amenities, including an 11,000-square-foot spa, a private residents' lounge with a golf putting simulator, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and dedicated kids and teens spaces. Three distinctive dining concepts will anchor the culinary experience, highlighted by a rooftop restaurant led by Michelin-starred talent offering modern Japanese cuisine and sweeping panoramic river views. The spa experience further elevates the offering, with 12 treatment rooms providing regenerative facials and bodywork, aroma steam rooms, experiential showers, a cryotherapy snow room, and a dedicated relaxation lounge.

The development also boasts direct frontage on a 78-slip marina, developed on behalf of the City of Jacksonville and capable of accommodating vessels of all sizes. With seamless access to the St. Johns River, the marina establishes the property as a transformative waterfront anchor, reshaping downtown living and the city's connection to the water.

"Four Seasons Private Residences Jacksonville represents an exciting moment for both the city and the region's high-end residential market," said Jay Phillip Parker, Douglas Elliman's Chief Executive Officer of Brokerage, Florida Region and President of Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, Florida. "With its unparalleled riverfront setting, globally recognized design team, and the strength of the Four Seasons brand, this limited residential offering is already resonating with sophisticated buyers who recognize Jacksonville's emergence as the South's next premier destination."

Four Seasons Hotel and Residences Jacksonville places visitors and owners at the nexus of the city's cultural energy and commercial momentum. The district is home to the EverBank Stadium, home of the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars; the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, a premier destination for concerts and major events; and a scenic riverwalk offering three miles of waterfront trails for an active, outdoor lifestyle. The Khan Family's larger vision for the neighborhood includes a transformative $1.4 billion Stadium of the Future renovation, a new 150,000-square-foot Class A office building with a fitness center, restaurant, and outdoor event space, accelerating the district's emergence as Jacksonville's foremost place to live, work, and play.

Residents enjoy the hallmark Four Seasons residential lifestyle, defined by personalized service, comprehensive property management and the ease of a fully supported, hotel-inspired lifestyle. A dedicated Director of Residences and on-site residential team will oversee maintenance, security, housekeeping, and bespoke services, ensuring each home is impeccably cared for whether owners are in residence or away. Ownership also includes priority access to the property's amenities, seamless in-residence services such as dining, spa, wellness and concierge support, and the coveted Four Seasons Elite membership — an exclusive global program that provides enhanced benefits, priority access, and recognition across Four Seasons hotels and resorts worldwide.

Four Seasons Private Residences Jacksonville is now accepting ownership inquiries. For more information, visit https://jacksonvilleprivateresidences.com or contact the Four Seasons Private Residences Jacksonville Real Estate's sales team, Douglas Elliman, at [email protected].

About Shanna Collective

Shanna Collective is a vertically integrated real estate development and design firm founded by Shanna Khan dedicated to building iconic spaces that embody beauty, discipline, and soul for residents and tenants alike. Khan's vision is crafting new urban identities that will shape the future of cities across the U.S. With flagship developments in Chicago and Jacksonville, FL, where Khan is an owner of the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars, Shanna Collective has quickly gained recognition for blending timeless design, immersive storytelling, and intention. Rooted in humility and guided by vision, Shanna Collective is pioneering a new standard of development where every project is a living narrative, designed to inspire, elevate, and provide enduring value. For more information, visit https://shannacollective.com/

About Iguana Investments

Iguana Investments is a Khan Family special-purpose investment entity established to initiate, capitalize, and legally own Four Seasons Hotel and Residences Jacksonville. The entity provides the project's capital structure and remains the ultimate ownership vehicle through its subsidiaries.

About Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG, "Douglas Elliman") owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, which is one of the largest residential brokerage companies in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology ("PropTech") solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets. Additional information concerning Douglas Elliman Realty is available on its website, www.elliman.com.

Investors and others should note that we may post information about Douglas Elliman Inc. on our website at investors.elliman.com or, if applicable, on our accounts on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn,

TikTok, Twitter, YouTube or other social media platforms. It is possible that the postings or releases could include information deemed to be material information. Therefore, we encourage investors, the media and others interested in Douglas Elliman to review the information we post on our website at investors.elliman.com and on our social media accounts.

About Douglas Elliman Development Marketing (DEDM)

Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, a division of Douglas Elliman Realty, offers unmatched expertise in sales, leasing, and marketing for new developments throughout New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Florida, Texas, Colorado and California. The company's new development hybrid platform matches highly experienced new development experts with skilled brokerage professionals who provide unparalleled expertise and real time market intelligence to its clients. The firm is heralded for its achievements in record-breaking sales throughout each of its regions. Drawing upon decades of experience and market-specific knowledge, Douglas Elliman Development Marketing offers a multidisciplinary approach that includes comprehensive in-house research, planning and design, marketing, and sales. https://www.elliman.com/new-development.

Media Contact

Media Contact, Four Seasons Private Residences Jacksonville, 1 8182573529, [email protected], https://jacksonvilleprivateresidences.com/

SOURCE Four Seasons Private Residences Jacksonville