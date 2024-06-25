Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas Announces Partnership with Famed Chef and Restaurateur Wolfgang Puck

The Wolfgang Puck Fine Dining Group will be the Sole Food and Beverage Provider within Henderson's First Residential Towers

LAS VEGAS, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas, a luxurious enclave boasting 171 high-rise residences in the prestigious MacDonald Highlands community, proudly entered into an agreement with the Wolfgang Puck Fine Dining Group to announce a soon-to-be-named restaurant. In collaboration with the globally renowned chef, the signature restaurant will transform the expected into something entirely new. Nestled amidst unobstructed panoramic vistas of the iconic Las Vegas Strip, this culinary haven is set to offer an extraordinary dining experience that delivers the essence of Puck's renowned restaurants and signature recipes, creating a fusion of his celebrated cuisine and rich history.

"We are thrilled to unveil a truly exquisite culinary journey, not only for our esteemed owners but also for the discerning homeowners of MacDonald Highlands and the glamorous Las Vegas community," said President of Azure Resorts & Hotels, Jim Reilly.

As the sole culinary operator for Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas, each menu will be crafted to complement the venue, ranging from fine dining in the signature restaurant to casual bites available in the bar and lounge. The culinary concepts will be complemented by a robust wine program leveraging the onsite wine rooms alongside a curated cocktail program. As an added amenity for Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas residents, Puck will provide poolside service, and onsite catering for events, and intimate gatherings.

"I have always been driven by a desire to share my passion with others, inspiring them to cultivate vibrant lives on their own. The unparalleled location and natural beauty surrounding Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas serves as the ideal backdrop for culinary creativity and innovation," said Wolfgang Puck.

This new partnership is poised to enhance the overall experience at Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas, seamlessly complementing the already-established amenities and service-rich environment. From private chef services to exclusive wine cellars, multi-level resort-style pools, an event lawn, library, screening room, and a myriad of wellness offerings—including a full-service wellness center with a sauna, steam room, whirlpool, lap pool, multiple private treatment rooms, and personalized training sessions —residents will enjoy an unparalleled Las Vegas lifestyle. Overseeing the complete residential experience as the ongoing property managers, Four Seasons will ensure that residents and their homes are cared for with the same quality and service excellence for which the brand is renowned.

"With our standalone residential offerings, we look for opportunities to give residents unique and exclusive amenities that will make their day-to-day living exceptional," says Paul White, Senior Vice President, Residential Development, Sales and Marketing, Four Seasons. "This partnership with acclaimed Chef Wolfgang Puck will achieve exactly that, giving our Las Vegas residents an onsite culinary offering that adds to the seamless, worry-free lifestyle experience that Four Seasons delivers across our residential portfolio."

Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas is now accepting ownership inquiries, with homes starting from USD 3.5 million. For more information, visit www.lasvegasprivateresidences.com or contact the Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas Real Estate Discovery Studio at [email protected] | (702) 630-6000.

About Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas

Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas will be set within the MacDonald Highlands community, a private 12-acre (4.5 hectare) oasis in Henderson, Nevada and minutes from the world-class entertainment, fine dining and upscale shopping of Las Vegas. The project will comprise two towers with a total of 171 high-rise residences with panoramic views, offering a cosmopolitan lifestyle with contemporary desert design, resort-inspired amenities and fully-serviced luxury living marked by Four Seasons thoughtful and genuine care. The contemporary residences will range from 2,300 to 7,300 interior square feet and 500 to 5,000 exterior square feet, offering expansive indoor and outdoor living space with sweeping views of the Las Vegas Strip and nearby mountain range. Residences will also feature thoughtful, turnkey touchpoints including semi-private elevators, private garages, and fully-furnished interiors designed by architectural visionaries Wimberly Allison Tong & Goo (WATG).

About Wolfgang Puck Group

The name Wolfgang Puck is synonymous with the best of restaurant hospitality and the ultimate in all aspects of the culinary arts. The famed chef has built a brand that encompasses three companies: Wolfgang Puck Fine Dining Group, owned, operated, and licensed fine dining restaurants consisting of 21 restaurants in 6 countries; Wolfgang Puck Worldwide which has a portfolio of 79 casual and fast-casual restaurants, as well as branded consumer products; and Wolfgang Puck Catering which is the catering service business which operates as a subsidiary of Compass Group. Wolfgang Puck's brand carries an undeniable cachet, synonymous with a bold, innovative style of cooking that has redefined the fine dining industry. His trademark dishes, coupled with his unmistakable panache and personality, has revolutionized the culinary trade.

