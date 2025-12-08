Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas Collaborates with RH Contract to Offer Fully Furnished Luxury Residences

The 171 high-rise homes will be offered fully furnished with refined package options, providing an unmatched lock-and-leave lifestyle in Henderson's premier residential enclave

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas, the flagship high-rise residential destination in the prestigious MacDonald Highlands community, is pleased to announce a first-of-its-kind Four Seasons Private Residences collaboration with RH Contract – a division of luxury lifestyle brand RH – bringing the brand's design ethos to create bespoke luxury furnishing solutions that elevate the 171 lock-and-leave residences.

Thoughtfully curated to resonate with varying sensibilities, the RH furnishing options are tailored to each floor plan and palette. Each solution has been intentionally selected to harmonize with the towers' interior architecture, enhancing spatial flow and aesthetic cohesion. RH's elevated designs and product craftsmanship ensure each finish, texture, and detail complements the building's design intent, delivering elegance without compromise.

"We are thrilled to introduce these custom RH package offerings exclusively to our future residents," said Jim Reilly, President of Azure Resorts & Hotels. "This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and effortless living. Together, we've created interiors that not only align with the architectural vision and high-end finishes and fixtures specified by our interior architects, Wimberly Interiors, but also elevate the everyday living for our owners."

The RH furnishing solutions create a sanctuary for luxury living in Las Vegas, especially when combined with the towers' generous layouts, premium architectural finishes, and sweeping Strip and mountain vistas. Upon project completion, every residence will feature semi-private elevators, private garages, deluxe kitchens, and spa-inspired baths, all backed by the Four Seasons service standard. The tower's tallest home, the one-of-a-kind Sky Villa, spans multiple levels and includes a private plunge pool, multiple terraces, and flexible "bonus" rooms for customization.

Occupancy is projected for mid-2027, coinciding with the opening of a signature culinary destination in partnership with Wolfgang Puck Fine Dining Group. The restaurant will tailor its menu to reflect both fine dining and local residential sensibilities, creating a gathering place not just for owners but the broader community.

"We are setting a new standard for luxury in Las Vegas, one that redefines elevated living through design, service, and experience," said Craig H. Eddins, EVP of Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas. "Our collaboration with RH Contract is a natural extension of that vision, offering residents the ability to move into a statement-worthy residence that reflects world-class design and timeless elegance."

Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas is accepting ownership inquiries, with homes starting at $5 million. To learn more, visit www.lasvegasprivateresidences.com or contact the Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas Discovery Studio at [email protected] | (702) 630-6000.

ABOUT TWO ROADS DEVELOPMENT:

Two Roads Development is a South Florida–based real estate development firm recognized for creating some of the most distinctive residential and mixed-use projects across the United States. The company has built its reputation on delivering world-class properties defined by premier locations, innovative architecture, curated amenities, and exceptional services.

The firm's current portfolio includes: The Ocean Club, Four Seasons Private Residences, Bahamas, an exclusive collection of private residences managed by Four Seasons on Paradise Island; Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas, a blend of high-rise residences and standalone villas; Rivage Bal Harbour, a boutique luxury condominium along the oceanfront just north of Miami Beach; the EDITION Residences, Miami Edgewater; The Standard Residences and Lofty Residences Brickell in Miami's Financial District; and the Pendry Residences, combining a luxury hotel and private residences in downtown Tampa.

Two Roads has additionally completed several landmark projects, including Forté on Flagler, a boutique luxury waterfront condominium in West Palm Beach, along with Elysee and Biscayne Beach in Miami's Edgewater district. Together, these developments reflect the company's vision of elevating luxury living through design, quality, and lifestyle experiences. For more information, visit https://tworoadsre.com.

ABOUT AZURE RESORTS & HOTELS:

Azure Resorts & Hotels is a collective of development, sales, and marketing professionals dedicated to maximizing resort and resort residential opportunities. With a history of success in Mexico, Latin America and the Caribbean, Azure works with institutional investors, lenders and equity stakeholders to formulate and execute strategies that maximize the return on investment across all stages of the development process. Whether for unimproved land or a diverse portfolio, our hands-on approach is designed to maximize value and minimize uncertainty and risk for our clients. The Azure Resorts & Hotels team is comprised of seasoned real estate executives with successful international experience tested through numerous real estate cycles. We utilize our deep industry knowledge, broad range of experience and wealth of multicultural contacts to develop proactive solutions to seize market inefficiencies. For more information, visit www.azureresorts.com.

ABOUT LUXUS DEVELOPMENTS:

Luxus Developments, a subsidiary of The Luxus Group, is a boutique real estate investment and development firm focused on ground-up and repositioning opportunities in the hospitality and resort-residential asset classes. Luxus focuses on select domestic and international markets, including the Caribbean, Mexico, and the United States. Luxus Developments also operates in Italy, via Luxus Restorations, which restores historical properties into modern resorts and homes. Luxus has cultivated a track record of success by identifying unique opportunities, partnering with local and international talent, and applying institutional quality execution while maintaining a nimble and creative approach. For more information, visit www.luxusdevelopments.com.

ABOUT FOUR SEASONS PRIVATE RESIDENCES:

As a long-time leader in branded residences, Four Seasons currently operates 53 branded Private Residence properties around the world, with more than 65% of future Four Seasons projects including a residential component.

All Four Seasons residential offerings combine Four Seasons' legendary people and service with bespoke hotel and resort-style amenities such as spa services, in-residence dining services, housekeeping, concierge services, and many more, creating a seamless experience for residence owners. For more information, visit www.fourseasons.com.

ABOUT RH:

RH is a curator of design, taste and style in the luxury lifestyle market. The Company offers collections through its retail galleries, sourcebooks, and online at RH.com, RHModern.RH.com, RHBabyandChild.RH.com, RHTEEN.RH.com, and Waterworks.com.

