Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas Enters 2026 with Strong Sales Momentum, Construction Progress, and Limited Remaining Inventory

With construction advancing and inventory tightening, buyers secure final access to early pricing and prime selection in one of the brand's most successful residential projects

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the luxury residential market enters a new cycle, Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas begins 2026 from a position of strength and scarcity. Following a milestone year defined by record sales, secured construction financing, and tangible progress on site, the project now presents its most compelling ownership window to date: early-phase pricing, meaningful residence selection, and full development certainty in time with vertical construction.

Throughout 2025, the development surpassed $725 million in total sales and secured $781 million in construction financing, marking a major step forward in the delivery of the 171-residence, dual-tower project located within the prestigious MacDonald Highlands community. Site excavation and foundation work are complete, and vertical construction is now underway on both towers, with crews advancing at a pace of approximately one floor per week per tower, signaling strong momentum and reinforcing buyer confidence in the project's delivery.

As construction advances toward the North and South Towers' topping-off at the end of 2026, available inventory has become increasingly limited. Remaining residences now represent a narrower selection of floor plans, including only two two-bedroom residences remaining and a one-of-a-kind multi-level Sky Villa, underscoring the project's continued sales velocity as it progresses through its development lifecycle.

"The milestones achieved in 2025 reflect the strength of the product and the sustained demand for branded residential living backed by Four Seasons," said Jim Reilly, President of Azure Resorts & Hotels. "As we move forward in construction, buyers are responding to the combination of design, service, and long-term value this project represents."

Developed by Azure Resorts & Hotels in partnership with Luxus Developments and Two Roads Development, Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas has been designed by Wimberly Allison Tong & Goo (WATG), with interiors by Wimberly Interiors. Residences feature expansive layouts, private terraces, semi-private elevators, private garages, and sweeping views of the Las Vegas Strip and surrounding mountain ranges, complemented by Four Seasons' signature residential services.

In late 2025, the project also announced a collaboration with RH Contract, offering fully furnished residence options tailored to the towers' architecture and interior palettes, further supporting a lock-and-leave lifestyle. Upon completion, residents will have access to a comprehensive amenity offering, including resort-style pools, wellness facilities, private dining and screening spaces, and a signature culinary destination in partnership with Wolfgang Puck Fine Dining Group.

"As construction certainty increases and remaining inventory becomes more limited, the value equation naturally shifts," said Reid Boren, Managing Partner of Two Roads Development. "2026 represents a pivotal moment; buyers are securing not only a residence, but a long-term position in one of the most significant branded residential developments in the country."

With occupancy projected for mid-2027, Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas continues to attract a global buyer audience seeking long-term value, lock-and-leave ease, and the permanence of Four Seasons service in a destination quickly transforming into a sophisticated primary and secondary home market.

Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas is accepting ownership inquiries, with homes starting at $5 million. To learn more, visit www.lasvegasprivateresidences.com or contact the Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas Discovery Studio at [email protected] | (702) 630-6000.

