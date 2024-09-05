Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas Hits Half a Billion Dollars In Sales - Marking The Next Phase Of This Landmark Development

With less than 50 percent of inventory remaining, Henderson's premier high-rise residences are setting a benchmark in upscale urban lifestyle

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas, an exclusive enclave boasting 171 high-rise residences situated within the prestigious MacDonald Highlands community, has surpassed $500 million in sales. This achievement represents a significant milestone that underscores the exceptional demand for lock-and-leave luxury living in Las Vegas and propels the project into its next phase of development including initiating vertical construction before the end of 2024.

"This project is setting new benchmarks for luxury living in Las Vegas and has struck a chord with both local and out of state buyers that goes beyond traditional high-rise residences," stated Jim Reilly, President of Azure Resorts & Hotels. "We have found a sweet spot that was not previously served in the communities surrounding the core Las Vegas Strip. The enduring appeal of the Four Seasons brand, the exceptional living experience and amenities, and the quality design of our mountain and Strip view homes in the sky have made it difficult to keep up with the buyer demand."

Since launching sales in May of 2023, the project has hit sales milestones at a breakneck pace and is currently 52% sold. In early 2024, multiple penthouses priced over $20 million were sold, and July, a typically slower time of year, brought in $41 million in sales alone. This demonstrates the project's allure and the robust demand for luxury real estate in the Las Vegas market.

Enhancing the project's appeal, Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas has partnered with Wolfgang Puck Fine Dining Group as the exclusive food and beverage provider. The soon-to-be-announced signature restaurant, a collaboration with the globally renowned chef, promises an exceptional dining experience that captures the essence of Puck's celebrated cuisine and rich culinary history for residents, visitors and locals alike.

Henderson's first high-rise residences are designed by architectural visionaries with Wimberly Allison Tong & Goo (WATG). The contemporary residences, ranging from 2,279 to 8,349 interior square feet and 627 to 3,555 exterior square feet, offer expansive indoor and outdoor living space with sweeping views of the Las Vegas Strip and McCullough Mountain range. Thoughtfully designed features include semi-private elevators, private garages, and fully furnished interiors curated by Wimberly Interiors, who selected superior designer finishes and fixtures with a rich palette of options, including epicurean kitchens and spa-inspired bathrooms. Each residence offers customizable terraces equipped with outdoor kitchens, social gathering spaces and dining areas, enhancing the indoor-outdoor lifestyle for owners and their guests.

Residents of Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas will enjoy a service-rich environment, under the guidance of a dedicated Director of Residences and a 24-hour Four Seasons concierge team available to cater to the specific needs and preferences of each resident, offering à la carte options that range from elevated pet services to automotive care. Additionally, residents have access to amenities such as private chef services, in-residence wine cellars, booking privileges within the North Tower's private event spaces, a screening room and access to one of the most expansive wellness facilities offered by the Four Seasons brand, spanning over 6,000 square feet. The development also features multi-level resort-style pools for residents to enjoy, as well as a library located in the foyer of each building. These exceptional amenities ensure a luxurious and enriching living experience for the residents.

Residents have the exclusive opportunity to join the community's members-only country club DragonRidge. This private club offers exceptional golf, swimming, and tennis facilities, along with scenic walking and biking trails that weave throughout the community, further enhancing the outdoor living experience.

Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas is now accepting ownership inquiries, with residences starting from USD 3.7 million. For more information, visit www.lasvegasprivateresidences.com or contact the Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas Real Estate Discovery Studio at [email protected] | (702) 630-6000.

About Two Roads Development:

Two Roads Development is a South Florida-based real estate development firm whose principals have combined over 120 years of experience in developing, financing, and marketing residential and commercial projects across the United States. Over the years, Two Roads has set the standard for luxury development with properties that feature the best location, architecture, amenities, and services in the industry.

The firm's current residential portfolio includes a number of projects that are currently underway: The Ocean Club, Four Seasons Residences, Bahamas, a curated collection of Private Residences managed by Four Seasons on Paradise Island; Rivage Bal Harbour, a boutique luxury condominium along the oceanfront just north of Miami Beach; the EDITION Residences, Miami Edgewater, a branded luxury condominium in Miami's Edgewater district; Forté, a boutique luxury waterfront condominium in West Palm Beach; and the Pendry Residences, a branded hotel-condominium in Tampa; The firm has additionally completed two luxury condominiums, Elysee and Biscayne Beach, in Miami's Edgewater district. For more information, visit www.tworoadsre.com.

About Azure Resorts & Hotels:

Azure Resorts & Hotels is a collective of development, sales and marketing professionals dedicated to maximizing resort and resort residential opportunities. With a history of success in Mexico, Latin America and the Caribbean, Azure works with institutional investors, lenders, and equity stakeholders to formulate and execute strategies that maximize the return on investment across all stages of the development process. Whether for unimproved land or a diverse portfolio, envisioning execution, our hands-on approach is designed to maximize value and minimize uncertainty and risk for our clients. The Azure Resorts & Hotels team is comprised of seasoned real estate executives, with successful international experience tested through numerous real estate cycles. We utilize our deep industry knowledge, broad range of experience and wealth of multicultural contacts to develop proactive solutions to seize market inefficiencies. For more information, visit www.azureresorts.com.

About Luxus Developments:

Luxus Developments, a subsidiary of The Luxus Group, is a boutique real estate investment and development firm focused on ground-up and repositioning opportunities in the hospitality and resort-residential asset classes. Luxus focuses on select domestic and international markets including the Caribbean, Mexico, and the United States. Luxus Developments also operates in Italy, via Luxus Restorations, which restores historical properties into modern resorts and homes. Luxus has cultivated a track record of success by identifying unique opportunities, partnering with local and international talent, and applying institutional quality execution while maintaining a nimble and creative approach. For more information, visit www.luxusdevelopments.com.

About Four Seasons Private Residences:

As a long-time leader in branded residences, Four Seasons currently operates 53 branded Private Residence properties around the world, with more than 65% of future Four Seasons projects including a residential component.

All Four Seasons residential offerings combine Four Seasons' legendary people and service with bespoke hotel and resort-style amenities such as spa services, in-residence dining services, housekeeping, concierge services and many more, creating a seamless experience for residence owners. For more information, visit www.fourseasons.com.

About Wolfgang Puck Group

The name Wolfgang Puck is synonymous with the best of restaurant hospitality and the ultimate in all aspects of the culinary arts. The famed chef has built a brand that encompasses three companies: Wolfgang Puck Fine Dining Group, owned, operated, and licensed fine dining restaurants consisting of 21 restaurants in 6 countries; Wolfgang Puck Worldwide which has a portfolio of 79 casual and fast-casual restaurants, as well as branded consumer products; and Wolfgang Puck Catering which is the catering service business which operates as a subsidiary of Compass Group. Wolfgang Puck's brand carries an undeniable cachet, synonymous with a bold, innovative style of cooking that has redefined the fine dining industry. His trademark dishes, coupled with his unmistakable panache and personality, has revolutionized the culinary trade.

About MacDonald Highlands:

Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas is located within the esteemed MacDonald Highlands community just outside the buzzing Las Vegas strip. Situated at the foothills of the McCullough Mountains, MacDonald Highlands is a collection of luxury homes and residences with panoramic views of the Las Vegas skyline coupled with upscale amenities and attractions. Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas is less than a thirty-minute drive to the Las Vegas city center, and just 10 miles from the city's Harry Reid International Airport (formerly McCarran), making the residences an ideal year-round hub or weekend destination.

