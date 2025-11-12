Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas Secures $686 Million in Construction Financing as Sales Surpass $700 Million

J.P. Morgan, Sculptor Real Estate and Morning Calm Management Financing Further Fuels Henderson's Most Coveted High-Rise Sanctuary

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas, where lock-and-leave luxury meets breathtaking views high above Henderson, has secured $686 million in construction financing from J.P. Morgan, Sculptor Real Estate and Morning Calm Management Financing. This capital will fuel the vertical rise of these exceptional residences. As Henderson's premier luxury high-rise offering, these milestones highlight the magnetic pull of Las Vegas and confirm the project's status as the ultimate choice for discerning buyers seeking an extraordinary lifestyle.

"Securing this construction financing with J.P. Morgan, Sculptor Real Estate and Morning Calm Management is a game-changer for Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas," said Jim Reilly, President of Azure Resorts & Hotels. "It empowers us to build at full speed and deliver on our promise of a residential experience that is as exquisite as it is effortless."

Additionally, the project has officially surpassed $700 million in sales, proving that the desire for elevated living is more in demand than ever. With 75% of its 171 residences already spoken for, Azure Resorts & Hotels, Luxus Developments and Two Roads Development have mobilized the site, with the start of vertical construction imminent.

"The incredible sales momentum speaks volumes about the market's hunger for our unique vision and the power of collaboration in creating something truly iconic," said Jonathan Lawrence, Managing Partner at Luxus Developments. "It took tremendous teamwork and cooperation with our partners to get here, and now we look forward to bringing this vision to life and contributing to this great community."

The funding and sales build upon the project's existing momentum, including a Guaranteed Maximum Price (GMP) construction agreement with one of the most innovative and successful builders in the country, industry leader Suffolk, as well as obtaining the necessary permits, completion of access roads and subcontractor agreements. With site excavation complete, MJ Dean Construction—the largest concrete contractor in the Las Vegas Valley—is on site and slated to pour foundation before year's end. Residents can anticipate moving into their dream homes in mid-2027, alongside the unveiling of a signature restaurant experience in partnership with Wolfgang Puck Fine Dining Group. As the exclusive culinary partner, this concept will embody the essence of Chef Wolfgang Puck's world-renowned restaurants, blending his signature recipes with a legacy of culinary excellence.

"We are building the ultimate luxury address in Las Vegas," said Taylor Collins, Managing Partner of Two Roads Development. "Our relationship with Sculptor Real Estate and Morning Calm Management and continued collaboration with J.P. Morgan, who recently provided a $138 million construction loan for our Elysee project on the shores of Biscayne Bay in Miami, combined with the phenomenal sales success here, underscores the insatiable desire for a lifestyle that transcends the ordinary. We are proud to be crafting a community that not only defines luxury but also curates an unparalleled living experience, elevated by the legendary Four Seasons touch."

Upon completion, Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas will showcase 171 high-rise residences designed by architectural masterminds Wimberly Allison Tong & Goo (WATG). These contemporary havens boast expansive indoor and outdoor living spaces, ranging from 8,349 square feet of interior opulence to 3,555 square feet of private terraces, all framed by mesmerizing views of the Las Vegas Strip and the McCullough Mountain range. Each residence is meticulously appointed with turnkey features, including semi-private elevators, private garages, and high-end designer finishes and fixtures by Wimberly Interiors, featuring epicurean kitchens and spa-inspired bathrooms.

Residents will be indulged by a dedicated Director of Residences and a 24-hour Four Seasons concierge team, offering personalized, a la carte services that cater to every whim, from elevated pet pampering to seamless automotive care. A world of premier amenities awaits, including private chef services, in-residence wine cellars (with the option to rent a private wine room in the north tower), a private screening room, and over 6,000 square feet of state-of-the-art wellness facilities. The community also boasts multi-level resort-style pools with ample lounging space, as well as a library located in the foyer of each building.

Nestled within the prestigious MacDonald Highlands community, residents will have the exclusive opportunity to join the members-only DragonRidge Country Club. This private club enhances the outdoor experience with exceptional golf, swim, and tennis facilities, along with scenic walking and biking trails that wind through the community.

Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas is now accepting ownership inquiries, with residences starting from $5 million. For more information, visit www.lasvegasprivateresidences.com or contact the Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas Real Estate Discovery Studio at [email protected] | (702) 630-6000.

About Two Roads Development:

Two Roads Development is a South Florida–based real estate development firm recognized for creating some of the most distinctive residential and mixed-use projects across the United States. The company has built its reputation on delivering world-class properties defined by premier locations, innovative architecture, curated amenities, and exceptional services.

The firm's current portfolio includes: The Ocean Club, Four Seasons Residences, Bahamas, an exclusive collection of private residences managed by Four Seasons on Paradise Island; Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas, a blend of high-rise residences and standalone villas; Rivage Bal Harbour, a boutique luxury condominium along the oceanfront just north of Miami Beach; the EDITION Residences, Miami Edgewater; The Standard Residences and Lofty Residences Brickell in Miami's Financial District; and the Pendry Residences, combining a luxury hotel and private residences in downtown Tampa.

Two Roads has additionally completed several landmark projects, including Forté on Flagler, a boutique luxury waterfront condominium in West Palm Beach, along with Elysee and Biscayne Beach in Miami's Edgewater district. Together, these developments reflect the company's vision of elevating luxury living through design, quality, and lifestyle experiences. For more information, visit https://tworoadsre.com.

About Azure Resorts & Hotels:

Azure Resorts & Hotels is a collective of development, sales and marketing professionals dedicated to maximizing resort and resort residential opportunities. With a history of success in Mexico, Latin America and the Caribbean, Azure works with institutional investors, lenders, and equity stakeholders to formulate and execute strategies that maximize the return on investment across all stages of the development process. Whether for unimproved land or a diverse portfolio, envisioning execution, our hands-on approach is designed to maximize value and minimize uncertainty and risk for our clients. The Azure Resorts & Hotels team is comprised of seasoned real estate executives, with successful international experience tested through numerous real estate cycles. We utilize our deep industry knowledge, broad range of experience and wealth of multicultural contacts to develop proactive solutions to seize market inefficiencies. For more information, visit www.azureresorts.com.

About Luxus Developments:

Luxus Developments is a New York-based real estate development firm active in ground-up and repositioning opportunities in the luxury hospitality and branded residential asset classes. Luxus focuses on select domestic and international markets including the United States, Mexico, the Caribbean and Europe. Luxus has cultivated a track record of success by identifying unique opportunities, partnering with local and international talent, and applying institutional quality execution while maintaining a nimble and creative approach. For more information, visit www.luxusdevelopments.com.

About Four Seasons Private Residences:

As a long-time leader in branded residences, Four Seasons currently operates 53 branded Private Residence properties around the world, with more than 65% of future Four Seasons projects including a residential component.

All Four Seasons residential offerings combine Four Seasons' legendary people and service with bespoke hotel and resort-style amenities such as spa services, in-residence dining services, housekeeping, concierge services and many more, creating a seamless experience for residence owners. For more information, visit www.fourseasons.com

About Suffolk:

Suffolk is a national enterprise that builds, innovates and invests. Suffolk is an end-to-end business that provides value throughout the entire project lifecycle by leveraging its core construction management services with vertical service lines that include real estate capital investment, design, self-perform construction services, technology start-up investment (Suffolk Technologies) and innovation research/development.

Suffolk – America's Contractor – is a national company with more than $6.5 billion in annual revenue, 3,000 employees, and offices in Boston (headquarters); New York City and Westchester County, New York; Miami, West Palm Beach, Tampa and Estero in Florida; Dallas; Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Diego; Las Vegas; Portland, Maine; New Haven, Connecticut; Herndon, Virginia; and Salt Lake City. Suffolk manages some of the most complex, sophisticated projects in the country, serving clients in every major industry sector, including healthcare, life sciences, education, gaming, transportation/aviation, federal government and public work, mission critical, advanced technology and commercial. Suffolk is privately held and is led by Founder, Chairman and CEO John Fish. Suffolk is ranked #8 on ENR's list of "Largest Domestic Builders" and #10 on its list of "Top CM-at-Risk Contractors." For more information, visit www.suffolk.com and follow Suffolk on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Sculptor Real Estate:

Sculptor Real Estate was founded in 2003 and has invested in over $24.1 billion of real estate assets across 30 different real estate related asset classes including direct equity investments, preferred equity structures, ground leases, senior loan, mezzanine loans, among other real estate investments. Sculptor Real Estate is an affiliate of Sculptor Capital Management, a leading global alternative asset management firm with approximately $37 billion in assets under management. For more information, visit www.sculptor.com.

About Morning Calm Management:

Morning Calm Management is an investment and management firm with a focus on special situation investing and commercial real estate credit. The firm owns approximately 11 million square feet of commercial real estate on behalf of institutional and private capital and manages a series of investment strategies across the real estate capital structure. For more information, visit www//morning-calm.com

