Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas Surpasses $400 Million in Sales Ahead of 2026 Debut

Henderson's first high-rise residence sold 45 percent of available inventory during the pre-construction phase

LAS VEGAS, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas, an unparalleled two-tower residential offering in Henderson, today announces over $400 million in sales to date and continues to make construction progress ahead of its late 2026 debut. Since launching sales in May of 2023, the building is 45 percent sold which serves as a testament to the high demand for this exceptional branded project in Las Vegas.

This milestone presents a demanding year for Azure Resorts & Hotels, Luxus Developments and Two Roads Development who have joined forces with Four Seasons to introduce this exclusive offering in the heart of the esteemed community of MacDonald Highlands. In the first few months of 2024, Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas successfully sold multiple penthouses priced well over $20 million as well as achieved $44 million in sales in March alone. With final stages of grading and site prep continuing through spring and summer, Civil and Central Plant permits in hand and vertical construction beginning in the Fall, the new project comprises 171 high-rise residences with panoramic Strip views offering a cosmopolitan lifestyle with contemporary desert design, resort-inspired amenities and fully serviced luxury living marked by Four Seasons' world-renowned hospitality. Nestled in a private 12-acre oasis, this exclusive development is just minutes away from world-class entertainment, exquisite dining, upscale shopping and the best Las Vegas has to offer.

"Las Vegas continues to see demand that outpaces real estate sales nationwide, and the Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas is no exception," said Jim Reilly, President of Azure Resorts & Hotels. "We saw an opportunity to bring branded luxury turnkey living to Henderson for those who desire a social and active yet private community with exclusive, curated experiences at their fingertips. The success we've seen thus far is only the beginning. Owners can expect elevated design, esteemed hospitality, personalized service and world-class amenities in one of the most sought-after destinations in the country, that continues to result in unprecedented sales success for the brand."

The two-tower project is designed by architectural visionaries with Wimberly Allison Tong & Goo (WATG) and the contemporary residences range from 2,279 to 8,349 interior square feet and 627 to 3,555 exterior square feet, offering expansive indoor and outdoor living space with sweeping views of the Las Vegas Strip and McCullough Mountain range. Residences feature thoughtful, turnkey touchpoints including semi-private elevators, private garages, and fully furnished interiors. Wimberly Interiors selected superior designer finishes and fixtures with a rich palette of options, including epicurean kitchens and spa-inspired bathrooms. Each residence offers customizable terraces equipped with outdoor kitchens, social gathering spaces and dining areas, extending owners' seamless indoor-outdoor living and style.

The new luxury residences will soon announce a signature restaurant for residents and locals to enjoy everyday dining, special occasions and much more right at their doorstep. In collaboration with a globally renowned chef, the culinary destination promises to redefine gastronomic excellence complemented by unobstructed, panoramic views of the iconic Las Vegas Strip. The chef-driven concept is complemented by a robust wine program leveraging the onsite wine rooms alongside a curated cocktail program.

Under the guidance of a Director of Residences and a dedicated Four Seasons concierge team, residents can indulge in a service-rich environment that includes a 24-hour concierge service. This comprehensive concierge service offers a range of a la carte options, including elevated pet offerings and automotive services, catering to the specific needs and preferences of each resident. Additionally, residents have access to premier amenities such as signature dining experiences, private chef services, in-residence wine cellars, the option to rent a private wine room in the north tower and access to one of the most expansive wellness facilities offered by the brand, spanning over 6,000 square feet. The development also features multi-level resort-style pools for residents to enjoy, as well as a library located in the foyer of each building. Additionally, a screening room is available for residents' entertainment and leisure. These exceptional amenities ensure a luxurious and enriching living experience for the residents.

Residents have the exclusive opportunity to join the community's members-only country club DragonRidge. In addition to the scenic walking and biking trails available throughout the community, the club offers private access to exceptional golf, swim, and tennis facilities.

Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas is now accepting ownership inquiries, with homes starting from USD 3.6 million. For more information, visit www.lasvegasprivateresidences.com or contact the Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas Real Estate Discovery Studio at [email protected] | (702) 630-6000.

About Two Roads Development:

Two Roads Development is a South Florida-based real estate development firm whose principals have combined over 120 years of experience in developing, financing, and marketing residential and commercial projects across the United States. Over the years, Two Roads has set the standard for luxury development with properties that feature the best location, architecture, amenities, and services in the industry.

The firm's current residential portfolio includes a number of projects that are currently underway: The Ocean Club, Four Seasons Residences, Bahamas, a curated collection of Private Residences managed by Four Seasons on Paradise Island; Rivage Bal Harbour, a boutique luxury condominium along the oceanfront just north of Miami Beach; the EDITION Residences, Miami Edgewater, a branded luxury condominium in Miami's Edgewater district; Forté, a boutique luxury waterfront condominium in West Palm Beach; and the Pendry Residences, a branded hotel-condominium in Tampa; The firm has additionally completed two luxury condominiums, Elysee and Biscayne Beach, in Miami's Edgewater district. For more information, visit www.tworoadsre.com.

About Azure Resorts & Hotels:

Azure Resorts & Hotels is a collective of development, sales and marketing professionals dedicated to maximizing resort and resort residential opportunities. With a history of success in Mexico, Latin America and the Caribbean, Azure works with institutional investors, lenders, and equity stakeholders to formulate and execute strategies that maximize the return on investment across all stages of the development process. Whether for unimproved land or a diverse portfolio, envisioning execution, our hands-on approach is designed to maximize value and minimize uncertainty and risk for our clients. The Azure Resorts & Hotels team is comprised of seasoned real estate executives, with successful international experience tested through numerous real estate cycles. We utilize our deep industry knowledge, broad range of experience and wealth of multicultural contacts to develop proactive solutions to seize market inefficiencies. For more information, visit www.azureresorts.com.

About Luxus Developments:

Luxus Developments, a subsidiary of The Luxus Group, is a boutique real estate investment and development firm focused on ground-up and repositioning opportunities in the hospitality and resort-residential asset classes. Luxus focuses on select domestic and international markets including the Caribbean, Mexico, and the United States. Luxus Developments also operates in Italy, via Luxus Restorations, which restores historical properties into modern resorts and homes. Luxus has cultivated a track record of success by identifying unique opportunities, partnering with local and international talent, and applying institutional quality execution while maintaining a nimble and creative approach. For more information, visit www.luxusdevelopments.com.

About Four Seasons Private Residences:

As a long-time leader in branded residences, Four Seasons currently operates 53 branded Private Residence properties around the world, with more than 65% of future Four Seasons projects including a residential component.

All Four Seasons residential offerings combine Four Seasons' legendary people and service with bespoke hotel and resort-style amenities such as spa services, in-residence dining services, housekeeping, concierge services and many more, creating a seamless experience for residence owners. For more information, visit www.fourseasons.com.

About MacDonald Highlands:

Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas is located within the esteemed MacDonald Highlands community just outside the buzzing Las Vegas strip. Situated at the foothills of the McCullough Mountains, MacDonald Highlands is a collection of luxury homes and residences with panoramic views of the Las Vegas skyline coupled with upscale amenities and attractions. Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas is less than a thirty-minute drive to the Las Vegas city center, and just 10 miles from the city's Harry Reid International Airport (formerly McCarran), making the residences an ideal year-round hub or weekend destination.

Media Contact

C&R Communications, Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas, 1 8182573529, [email protected], https://lasvegasprivateresidences.com/

SOURCE Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas