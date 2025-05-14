Four Seasons Residence Club Aviara Brings Fresh California Style to Fully Renovated Villas

"This major enhancement project sets a new standard for luxury rental villas in San Diego," says Demi Ortega, Vice President and General Manager of Four Seasons Residence Club Aviara. Post this

The transformation was designed by Wimberly Interiors of WATG, led by the same team of architects who worked on Four Seasons Residence Club Aviara when it originally opened in 1998. The new contemporary design takes cues from the natural environment, creating a coastal, Southern California style. There's a focus on organic textures and earth tones of cream and silver with accents of blue and terracotta. Indoor and outdoor living spaces blend together seamlessly, flowing to a private balcony that's furnished for al fresco dining and lounging in the sun. The villa renovations encompass new flooring, lighting, furniture and finishes, as well as new kitchen cabinetry and appliances – all with exceptional quality.

"The new design captures the spirit of a California beach house," says Demi Ortega. "The style is comfortable, contemporary and bright with sunshine. All the details work together to create an atmosphere that reflects the natural coastal landscape, creating a deep sense of relaxation."

Simple to book, these Villa & Residence Rentals range from studio-style guest rooms to one- and two-bedroom Resort Residences, complete with kitchen and laundry facilities. The layouts are perfect for families or groups of friends, hosting up to eight people. Many guests opt to reserve a collection of villas for larger groups – providing the ideal balance of privacy and togetherness.

Another focus of the renovation was the recreation clubhouse, receiving a makeover that extends from the bold main entrance to new furnishings and fixtures. The fitness centre includes all-new equipment for strength and cardio training, along with a complete refresh of the locker rooms and the addition of dry saunas. The poolside bar has also been updated with a fresh design and expanded seating.

Located in the laid-back Southern California town of Carlsbad, Four Seasons Residence Club Aviara is set within rolling coastal foothills, offering magazine-worthy views of the Pacific. Right on property, guests enjoy a complete luxury resort lifestyle with a choice of two swimming pools, a kids' club, dining at Seasons Restaurant and unwinding at the Driftwood Spa. The experience is brought to life with legendary Four Seasons service, including a pre-arrival Concierge who can stock the villa's kitchen in advance and plan an array of local activities – from golf outings and surfing lessons to activities in nearby San Diego, Del Mar and La Jolla. For day-to-day requests, the expert Four Seasons team is right on site, ready to provide immediate assistance.

To be among the first to discover the new look, guests can book the Experience More package, offering a credit of up to USD 300 per day when reserving a one or two-bedroom villa.

For more information and reservations, contact 760 814 8677 or click here.

ABOUT FOUR SEASONS RESIDENCE CLUB AVIARA

Four Seasons Residence Club Aviara offers the best of Southern California living in a serene, residential-style setting. Located in the scenic coastal community of Aviara in Carlsbad, this resort provides an ideal sanctuary for relaxation and reconnection. Guests are invited to explore the beauty of North San Diego from sunrise to sunset, returning to the comfort of one of 246 newly renovated villas. The property features two sparkling pools, a welcoming clubhouse, Driftwood Spa, and the signature Seasons Restaurant. Whether for nightly stays, extended vacations, or ownership opportunities, Four Seasons Residence Club Aviara is a true residential resort oasis. For more information, visit https://www.fourseasons.com/northsandiego/.

