Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa Announces Return of Surfing Champions Trophy for 14th Edition

Set against the backdrop of the Indian Ocean, the Surfing Champions Trophy brings together some of surfing's most celebrated names for a rare competitive format across three board disciplines: single fin, twin fin and thruster. Post this

The 2026 competitor line-up will be announced in stages in the months ahead, with updates shared on surfingchampionstrophy.com and through Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa channels.

A Surf Contest With a Hall of Fame Legacy

Launched in 2011, the Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy reimagined the traditional surfing contest by creating an intimate, luxury-led event centered around style, progression and access. Since its debut, Sultans has hosted a remarkable roll call of surfing greats.

The inaugural event saw Australian icon Mark Occhilupo win all three divisions before defeating world longboard champion Josh Constable in the Grand Champions Final. Since then, champions have included Damien Hardman in 2012, Taylor Knox in 2013, Dave "Rasta" Rastovich in 2014, Shane Dorian in 2015, Taj Burrow in 2016 and 2017, Josh Kerr in 2018 and 2019, Kelly Slater in 2022, Joel Parkinson in 2023 and Taj Burrow again in 2024, when he claimed a remarkable third overall title.

Over thirteen editions, the event has welcomed many of surfing's most influential figures, including five-time world champion and Olympic gold medallist Carissa Moore, big-wave pioneer Maya Gabeira, legends Tom Curren, Rob Machado and Layne Beachley, inspirational icon Bethany Hamilton, and acclaimed surfers Mikey February, Jeremy Flores and Jadson Andre.

2025 Set a High Bar for the 2026 Event

The 2025 Surfing Champions Trophy delivered one of the most memorable finishes in the event's history. Tahitian powerhouse Michel Bourez, known as "The Spartan," claimed victory after suffering a torn hamstring during the twin fin division. Just 24 hours later, Bourez returned to win both the thruster division and the Grand Champions Final, scoring the event's only perfect 10 in the final minute.

The 2025 field also included Australian Olympian Owen Wright, Brazil's Jesse Mendes, free-surfing pioneer Craig Anderson and Maldivian wildcard Ismail "Smiley" Rasheed.

Surf's Up Package Offers Guests the Chance to Join the Action

Guests visiting Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa during the Surfing Champions Trophy can experience the event through the resort's Surf's Up package, designed for both beginners and experienced surfers.

The package includes four days of expert coaching with Tropicsurf professionals, guided boat trips to legendary breaks, daily yoga, surf equipment, daily breakfast, round-trip speedboat transfers and a post-surf massage at ŪRJĀ Naturopathy Island.

During event week, guests can also enjoy Four Seasons cocktail parties held in spectacular locations around the island, with private chefs, specialty cocktails and opportunities to meet and mingle with competitors, judges and surf industry insiders.

Reservations and Event Information

The 2026 Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy will take place from September 4 to 11, 2026, at Sultans, near Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa.

To reserve a stay during the event or enquire about the Surf's Up package, contact [email protected] or call +960 66 00 888.

Media Contact

Babs Harrison, SDA International, 1 8089494131, [email protected], www.sheiladonnelly.com

SOURCE Four Seasons Resort Maldives