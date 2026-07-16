Four Seasons Resort Peninsula Papagayo, Costa Rica Unveils New Enhancements to Elevate the Guest Experience

The Resort will introduce ten new one-bedroom suites, the reimagining of the signature steakhouse, Nemare, and refreshed meeting and event spaces

PENINSULA PAPAGAYO, Costa Rica, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Four Seasons Resort Peninsula Papagayo, Costa Rica is elevating the guest experience with a comprehensive enhancement project set to debut in late 2026. Reflecting the evolving needs of modern travelers, the design-driven evolution thoughtfully elevates how guests stay, dine, and gather across the resort.

At the core of the enhancements is the introduction of ten new one-bedroom suites, the refreshed Miramar Presidential Suite complemented by the reimagining of the resort's signature Latin American Steakhouse, Nemare, into a more immersive and refined dining experience. These enhancements extend to meeting and event spaces, redefined through a modern interpretation of tropical sophistication.

"We are committed to creating experiences that feel personal, intuitive, and deeply connected to this destination," said Brent Martin, General Manager. "These enhancements allow us to further evolve the resort in ways that feel meaningful to our guests; from how they relax and dine to how they come together."

The Suite Life, a Tropical Escape

Just steps from the heart of the resort, ten new one-bedroom Papagayo Suites will feature custom furnishings; sculptural lighting adds a sense of bespoke refinement, while verdant stone accents and soft backlighting enhance the feeling of personal hospitality.

Interiors are defined by a calming palette inspired by the surrounding landscape—shades of sand, papaya, pale blue, and soft green—layered with natural wood, stone, and plush textiles. Spa-like bathrooms, clad in striated stone, feature curved soaking tubs and layouts that invite natural light and fresh air, creating an atmosphere of quiet retreat.

The three-bedroom Presidential Suite, Miramar, will also be fully reimagined as a private indoor-outdoor haven. Custom millwork, tropical detailing, and a warm, nature-driven palette paired with expansive terraces, a pool, and outdoor entertaining spaces, offering a seamless blend of residential comfort and resort luxury. Guest rooms will undergo a light refresh with soft furnishings, enhancing the overall residential feel.

Nemare: An Elevated Culinary Destination

The resort's signature steakhouse, Nemare, will be reimagined to offer a more immersive and refined dining experience. Inspired by the Chorotega word for "smoke," the design embraces a moody palette and natural materials that create warmth, depth, and intimacy. The redesigned space introduces a thoughtful mix of seating, including curved leather banquettes and outdoor communal tables balancing intimate dining with larger social gatherings. Highlighting Guanacaste Sabanero (cowboys) culture, the restaurant offers a strong sense of place.

An expanded outdoor extension will further strengthen the connection to the surrounding landscape, complemented by an updated culinary offering.

Gatherings & Events: Contemporary Tropical Sophistication

Meeting and event spaces will be reimagined with a modern interpretation of tropical sophistication, offering a refined yet highly versatile setting for gatherings of all kinds.

With over four thousand square feet (375 m2) the ballroom redesign draws inspiration from Costa Rica's rich biodiversity, incorporating biophilic design elements, sculptural lighting, and natural textures such as wood and stone. A stylized plumeria motif adds a distinctive sense of place, elevating the space beyond a traditional event venue.

With this transformation, Four Seasons Resort Peninsula Papagayo continues to evolve its legacy of thoughtful luxury, creating experiences defined by connection, design, and a deep sense of place.

Media Contact

Christina McGoldrick, C&R PR, 1 818.581.7095, [email protected]

SOURCE Four Seasons Resort Peninsula Papagayo, Costa Rica