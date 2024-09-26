Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita Celebrates Día de Los Muertos with Weekend-Long "Catrinas Fest"

"We proudly honor Día de Los Muertos with an epicurean journey through the traditions of Mexico, along with cultural experiences and workshops that are rooted in rich Mexican tradition and heritage," shares John O'Sullivan, Regional Vice President & General Manager of Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita. Post this

SAVOR THE CELEBRATION

The resort's Executive Chef Jorge González, alongside notable visiting chefs, will lead guests on culinary celebration that invigorates the senses, showcasing Mexican cuisine through multi-course dinners, cocktail parties, cooking demonstrations, and more. Visiting talent includes Chef Richard Sandoval, James Beard Semi-Finalist, Chef Carlos Galán (of Michelin-recognized Guzina Oaxaca in Mexico City), and Chef Jose Miguel García (of Espantapájaros and La Barraca in Mexico City).

In addition to traditional offerings at the resort's various onsite restaurants, Catrinas Fest's culinary event schedule features:

TERTULIA NIGHT (6 p.m. Friday, November 1 | Dos Catrinas) - The weekend kicks off with a multi-station dinner at Dos Catrinas, to savor a diverse range of flavors and culinary masterpieces crafted in collaboration by both guest chefs and the Four Seasons' culinary team. In addition, the energetic evening is complete with professional makeup artists offering traditional Mexican face art, stilt walkers, and performances from local musicians. Available to reserve on OpenTable, tickets are priced at $2,500 MXN/adult and $1,250 MXN/child.





FOR THE LITTLE ONES

This colorful tradition is perfect for families and kids. Our Kids Club has scheduled events throughout the weekend, to educate and celebrate the cultural traditions of Día de Los Muertos, including:

Mini Sugar Skull Piñata-Making (11 a.m. October 31 | Kids For All Seasons) – With the traditional technique of papel picado, children can use their artistic skills to create their own mini piñata, teaching them about the traditions of Día de Los Muertos and all that it represents.





CULTURAL WORKSHOPS

To complement the celebratory food and beverage happenings throughout the weekend, the resort will also be offering an array of culturally inspired experiences in the property's Cultural Center led by the resort's very own Cultural Concierge, to honor and celebrate the holiday, such as:

Learn to create traditional Mexican crafts

Catrina headpiece + makeup workshop

Sugar skull decorating workshop

Cold porcelain skull workshop

For more information on Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita, or to make a reservation, please visit their website www.fourseasons.com/puntamita or call the Resort at +52 (329) 291-6000. Images of the Resort and Dos Catrinas can be viewed/downloaded here (Credit: Four Seasons Punta Mita).

